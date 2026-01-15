MJH Life Sciences® acquires Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium (RWCS™) and launches new rheumatology digital platform to expand specialty care engagement

CRANBURY, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MJH Life Sciences®, the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America, announced the acquisition of the Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium (RWCS™), a premier annual educational meeting serving the rheumatology community. Parallel with this acquisition, MJH Life Sciences is also launching a new dedicated rheumatology website, designed to deepen engagement and provide year-round access to clinically relevant education and insights for health care professionals.

The upcoming meeting will mark the 19th Annual RWCS, continuing its long-standing legacy of delivering evidence-based, practice-focused education to rheumatologists, advanced practice providers, and members of the multidisciplinary care team. The symposium is widely recognized for its expert faculty and emphasis on translating emerging science into practical clinical application.

The newly launched website extends this mission beyond the live meeting, offering an ongoing destination for trusted content, expert perspectives, and educational resources. Together, the acquisition of RWCS and the launch of the digital platform reflect MJH Life Sciences’ integrated approach to supporting specialty communities through both live and digital engagement, as seen from other MJH brands such as OncLive® in oncology and HCPLive® in the broader specialty health care space.

“I’m excited to begin this new chapter of the Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium alongside the team at MJH Life Sciences,” said Arthur Kavanaugh, MD, co-chair of RWCS. “RWCS is the premier international academic rheumatology meeting and the growth we envision alongside the impact we can have on patient care will only be accelerated knowing the talent and capabilities I’ve seen from MJH.”

“Expanding our presence in rheumatology through both RWCS and a dedicated digital platform reflects our long-term commitment to health care and the clinicians who advance patient care every day,” said Mike Hennessy Jr., chairman and CEO of MJH Life Sciences. “Rheumatology is a strategic area where we plan to invest further to help drive meaningful progress across the market. These initiatives position us to support the rheumatology community not only at an annual meeting, but year-round through timely education, meaningful engagement, and trusted resources.”

With these additions, MJH Life Sciences further strengthens its portfolio of specialty-focused educational experiences, enabling sustained interaction with health care professionals across multiple touchpoints. The company will apply its expertise across live events, digital platforms, educational strategy, and audience engagement to support the continued growth of RWCS while preserving its established identity and educational integrity.

The 19th Annual RWCS will continue to deliver high-quality programming focused on real-world challenges in rheumatology practice. Physicians’ Education Resource® (PER®) will serve as the CME provider and lead meeting execution, with HCPLive supporting the meeting as content partner to further extend its reach and impact within the rheumatology community. Visit https://r-w-c-s.com/2026/ to learn more about this year’s event and https://www.rheum-live.com/ for additional rheumatology resources.

About Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium (RWCS™)

The Rheumatology Winter Clinical Symposium is the premier international academic rheumatology meeting, bringing together experts and health care professionals to discuss the latest treatment approaches and advancements for rheumatic diseases and immune disorders. Clinicians benefit from case presentations, panel discussions, workshops, and interactive sessions to stay updated on the latest news and insights in their specialty. For more information on RWCS and the 19th annual meeting, visit https://r-w-c-s.com/2026/.

About MJH Life Sciences®

MJH Life Sciences is the largest privately held, independent, full-service health care engagement network in North America dedicated to delivering trusted health care news, education, and data-informed insights to over 7 million health care decision makers across multiple channels. With a diverse portfolio of leading brands, events, and multimedia solutions, we connect health care professionals with the latest advancements and expert perspectives. Committed to driving meaningful change in health care, we strive to make an impact through innovation and excellence. For more information about MJH, visit https://www.mjhlifesciences.com/.

