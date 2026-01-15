Venture Strategic Awarded Orange County Advocacy Consulting Contract by Mesa Water

IRVINE, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Venture Strategic, Inc., an award-winning full-service communications, public relations, and public affairs firm, announced it has been awarded a contract for Orange County advocacy consulting services by Mesa Water District (Mesa Water®) following a competitive bidding process. The contract enlists Venture Strategic to deliver strategic advocacy counsel, engage Orange County officials and special districts, and support Mesa Water’s governmental relations objectives both locally and regionally.

This partnership leverages Venture Strategic's extensive experience in communications and public affairs, ensuring Mesa Water remains at the forefront of regional water policy discussions. Services will focus on proactive outreach, emerging issue monitoring and response, and supporting Mesa Water’s commitment to sustainably supply tap water in an economical, effective, efficient, and environmentally responsible manner.

"We are thrilled to have been selected by Mesa Water through a rigorous competitive process," said Jeffrey Corless, MBA, President and CEO of Venture Strategic. "Our team's deep roots in Orange County and proven track record will enable us to deliver strategic insights and support that drive meaningful outcomes for Mesa Water's mission of providing an abundance of local, reliable, clean, safe water to its service area."

"Venture Strategic's expertise in navigating complex policy landscapes made them the ideal partner for our needs," said Marice H. DePasquale, President of the Mesa Water District Board of Directors. "We look forward to collaborating with them to advance our priorities and ensure the long-term resilience of water resources in Orange County."

About Venture Strategic

Venture Strategic is a fully integrated public relations, public affairs, communications, and marketing agency headquartered in Irvine, California. Deeply rooted in Orange County with a diverse portfolio spanning the United States, we craft and execute integrated strategies that build, enhance, and protect brand equity. We elevate client stories to strengthen reputation, shape public perception, and educate key audiences, while achieving policy and business objectives.

About Mesa Water District

Mesa Water District is an independent special district providing safe, reliable drinking water to residents and businesses in Costa Mesa, parts of Newport Beach, and unincorporated areas of Orange County. Committed to excellence in water service, the District focuses on sustainability, innovation, and community engagement to meet the region's growing needs.