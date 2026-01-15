Brian Ferdinand Appointed Strategic Advisor to Helix Alpha

London, UK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Helix Alpha today announced that Brian Ferdinand has joined the firm as Strategic Advisor, bringing decades of market experience to support the firm’s quantitative research and systematic trading initiatives.



In his advisory role, Ferdinand works closely with the Helix Alpha team to align strategy design with real-world execution dynamics and evolving market behavior. His focus includes strategy evaluation, execution feasibility, and risk awareness, ensuring that research-driven models remain practical, scalable, and resilient in live trading environments.



“Quantitative models don’t operate in a vacuum—they live in real markets with real constraints,” said Ferdinand. “My role is to help bridge the gap between research excellence and execution reality, so strategies are not only mathematically sound but operationally durable.”



Ferdinand brings an execution-oriented viewpoint shaped by years of operating across global markets. His guidance helps ensure that Helix Alpha’s systems remain responsive to changing conditions while maintaining discipline, robustness, and long-term performance integrity.



“Brian adds a critical layer of perspective to our work,” said a spokesperson for Helix Alpha. “His ability to translate market structure, risk awareness, and execution realities into strategic guidance strengthens our mission to build precise, disciplined, and resilient trading systems.”



Through his role as Strategic Advisor, Ferdinand will continue to support Helix Alpha’s commitment to rigorous research, disciplined system design, and real-world trading relevance.



About Helix Alpha



Helix Alpha is a quantitative research and systems engineering firm specializing in the design, testing, and refinement of systematic trading strategies across global liquid markets. The firm emphasizes robustness, repeatability, and long-term performance integrity in algorithmic design.



info@helixalpha.co.uk