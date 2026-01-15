Jessup University Announces New Leadership Appointments to Advance Growth and Stability

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jessup University today announced a series of leadership appointments designed to strengthen the University’s foundation, ensure long-term stability and position Jessup for sustained growth in support of its Christ-centered mission.

Guided by an experienced Board of Trustees and a shared vision for the future, these updates reflect a thoughtful reorganization that reinforces operational excellence while investing in strong leadership for the years ahead.

Jessup is pleased to welcome Rachael Gelsinger as a new member of its Board of Trustees. Gelsinger brings valuable experience, strategic insight and a deep commitment to Christ-centered education that will further strengthen the Board’s leadership at a pivotal time for the University.

"We are thrilled to welcome Rachael Gelsinger to the Jessup University Board of Trustees,” said Bonnie Gore, Chair of the Board. “Her background, experience, and commitment to Jessup’s Christ-centered mission adds tremendous strength to our board as we steward Jessup into its next season of growth and impact.”

“I am honored to join the Jessup University Board of Trustees at such an important time in the University’s journey,” said Rachael Gelsinger. “I believe deeply in Jessup’s mission and its commitment to educating transformational leaders, and I look forward to serving alongside a dedicated board and leadership team to support the University’s long-term strength and impact.”

Together, the Board’s collective wisdom and stewardship provide strong reassurance to bond holders and stakeholders that Jessup is well-governed, financially disciplined, and positioned for enduring impact.

As part of this season of transition, Jessup University announces that after 15 years of service to the University, Judy Rentz has completed her service as Chief Operating Officer and is no longer with the University, effective January 2, 2026. Jessup extends its heartfelt gratitude to Judy for her years of service and the contributions she made to the University’s mission and community.

To ensure continuity and momentum, LeAnne Varenkamp has been appointed Chief Operating Officer by President Dr. John Lovelace, with affirmation from the Board of Trustees.

Varenkamp serves as Chief Operating Officer at Jessup University, providing senior leadership in organizational alignment and strategic initiatives. Before joining Jessup, she held senior leadership responsibilities within a national franchise organization, overseeing growth strategy, operational execution and cross functional teams at scale. In her new role, Varenkamp will support Dr. Lovelace and Jessup’s Synergy Task Force as the University advances its expanded strategic plan and achieves the financial metrics mandated by the Board.

“Transitions like this reflect both gratitude and hope,” said Dr. Parnell Lovelace, Interim President. “We thank Judy Rentz for her faithful service and the care she has shown Jessup University over the years. We are equally excited to welcome LeAnne Varenkamp into the role of Chief Operating Officer and are confident in the leadership, vision, and heart she brings to this next season.”

