Greenhouse Treatment Center Welcomes New Harvard-Trained Addiction Treatment Expert

GRAND PRAIRIE, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Greenhouse Treatment Center, a leading addiction rehab center in Dallas has added a new Harvard-trained physician, Dr. Queeneth Uwandu, MD, to its medical team. Dr. Uwandu is a board-certified physician specializing in internal medicine who completed her advanced training in addiction medicine at the Massachusetts General Hospital, the largest teaching hospital of Harvard Medical School.

“The addition of Dr. Uwandu to our medical team reflects our ongoing commitment to delivering the highest quality care to our patients,” said Brad Westfall, Interim Executive Director of Greenhouse Treatment Center. “She brings a deep dedication to compassionate, evidence-based treatment tailored to individuals facing substance use disorders. We are proud to have a clinician of her caliber advancing our mission.”

Dr. Uwandu is board certified by the American Board of Internal Medicine and specializes in medication-assisted treatment (MAT), trauma-informed care, integrated behavioral health models, and culturally responsive care in addiction medicine. She is also the recipient of numerous awards, including the American Society of Addiction Medicine’s 2025 Ruth Fox Memorial Scholarship, the Travel Diversity Scholarship, and the Elisabeth Souven Scholarship.

Greenhouse Treatment Center provides a full continuum of care for addiction and co-occurring disorders that includes medical detox, inpatient and outpatient programs, and specialized Veterans services, as well as a sober living facility in Dallas . Dr. Uwandu will provide medical oversight to patients in Greenhouse’s medical detox and residential treatment programs.

“Seeking help for addiction is one of the most consequential decisions a person can make,” said Dr. Uwandu. “Being able to support patients at that moment, and to do so at Greenhouse, a trusted provider that has helped thousands reclaim their lives, is deeply meaningful to me. I am honored to join a compassionate team committed to meeting people where they are and helping them move toward lasting recovery.”

About Greenhouse Treatment Center

Greenhouse Treatment Center is a leading addiction treatment facility in Grand Prairie, TX, dedicated to compassionate, evidence-based care. We provide a full continuum of inpatient and outpatient services, as well as sober living, for individuals facing substance use and co-occurring mental health disorders. We believe in the power of recovery and are committed to restoring hope, empowering individuals and families, and breaking the stigma of addiction. Our specialized programs, including tailored support for Veterans, offer a strong foundation for lasting recovery that transforms lives. Greenhouse Treatment Center is part of American Addiction Centers, a national leader in addiction treatment. Learn more at greenhousetreatment.com.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5b6a3c0c-2740-46c5-9808-0dd6e63840cd