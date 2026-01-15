interface.ai Unveils Q4 2025 Agentic Banking Release to Accelerate Growth Outcomes for Financial Institutions

PALO ALTO, Calif., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- interface.ai, the leader in Agentic AI for financial institutions, today announced its Q4 2025 product release, expanding the company’s BankGPT platform to help community banks and credit unions drive measurable growth – from higher digital sales conversion and deeper relationships to improved efficiency and faster frontline execution.

“Banks don’t win by answering questions faster. They win by turning every interaction into trust, guidance, and forward momentum,” said Sri (Srinivas Njay), Founder & CEO of interface.ai. “With this Q4 release, we’re doubling down on agentic banking – AI that doesn’t just automate service, but drives outcomes: growth, wallet share, and experience – at enterprise scale with the controls financial institutions demand.”

Q4 2025 Release Highlights

Agentic Voice Banking: Turning calls into containment and growth

Q4 introduces major upgrades to help institutions reduce agent load while elevating member experience and capturing revenue opportunities:

Prescriptive Analytics : Identifies key drivers that prevent containment and automation, and recommends actionable prescriptions to improve outcomes.

: Identifies key drivers that prevent containment and automation, and recommends to improve outcomes. Experience Score : Measures the full lifecycle of interactions and produces an AI-generated experience score weighted for resolution, empathy, and outcomes – enabling leaders to manage CX as a growth lever, not a cost center.

: Measures the full lifecycle of interactions and produces an AI-generated weighted for resolution, empathy, and outcomes – enabling leaders to manage CX as a growth lever, not a cost center. Friction-by-Influence (pre-transfer conversational intervention) : Adds targeted conversational steps before transfers to improve containment and reduce unnecessary handoffs.

: Adds targeted conversational steps before transfers to and reduce unnecessary handoffs. Audio Recording with Transcriptions : Provides recordings and transcripts of agent conversations for quality, coaching, and operational learning loops.

: Provides recordings and transcripts of agent conversations for quality, coaching, and operational learning loops. Intelligent Banking: Personalization, Upsell & Cross-sell : Uses context and insights to deliver policy-safe, personalized guidance that helps institutions grow relationships, not just handle volume.

: Uses context and insights to deliver that helps institutions grow relationships, not just handle volume. Expanded Integrations: New connectivity for key banking workflows, including SWBC external payment (ACH) and Velera (COOP) card management.

Agentic Digital Banking: More human, more contextual, more decisive

A major conversational intelligence upgrade designed to keep customers moving forward – without repetition or dead ends:

Multi-turn conversational capability with improved flow across complex requests.

with improved flow across complex requests. Session-based context memory to carry context across the conversation naturally.

to carry context across the conversation naturally. Rapid ingestion and understanding of a financial institution’s public website and documents within hours, dramatically reducing time to launch while enabling accurate, production-ready digital experiences without long setup cycles.

of a financial institution’s public website and documents within hours, dramatically reducing time to launch while enabling accurate, production-ready digital experiences without long setup cycles. Secure execution of supported transactions end-to-end , allowing digital conversations to move from answers and recommendations to completed outcomes where policy and permissions allow.

, allowing digital conversations to move from answers and recommendations to completed outcomes where policy and permissions allow. Intent disambiguation that asks the right clarifying questions to prevent confusion and reduce rework.

that asks the right clarifying questions to prevent confusion and reduce rework. Natural conversation cues (e.g., conversational fillers and typing indicators) for more human experiences.

(e.g., conversational fillers and typing indicators) for more human experiences. Adaptive Next-Best-Action (NBA) suggestions to guide users to the next step that actually completes the job – driving higher conversions and task completion.

to guide users to the next step that actually completes the job – driving higher conversions and task completion. Empathetic handling with sentiment/frustration detection to de-escalate issues and protect end-user sentiment and experience.

to de-escalate issues and protect end-user sentiment and experience. Spanish language support to expand accessibility and inclusion.

to expand accessibility and inclusion. ROI Metrics to quantify impact and connect experience improvements to business outcomes.

Agentic Employee Assist: Agentic assistance that elevates employee productivity

With this release, employee assist evolves into a modern, agentic employee system that helps teams answer faster, act confidently, and execute securely:

SSO for frictionless access and enterprise authentication.

for frictionless access and enterprise authentication. Knowledge Q&A with multi-turn context for faster, more accurate answers.

for faster, more accurate answers. Inline and ad hoc document Q&A that lets employees ask questions about uploaded files, paired with automatic document presentation, auto-scroll, and highlights so answers are grounded and instantly verifiable.

that lets employees ask questions about uploaded files, paired with automatic document presentation, so answers are grounded and instantly verifiable. Document upload & processing across various formats, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel spreadsheets, for rapid knowledge onboarding.

across various formats, including Word, PowerPoint, and Excel spreadsheets, for rapid knowledge onboarding. Hybrid full-text and semantic search , including support for displaying figures/diagrams in responses for quick reference without opening the entire document.

, including support for displaying figures/diagrams in responses for quick reference without opening the entire document. Screen-pop with live transcript for real-time call intelligence, including summary of escalation, auth status, and quick agent actions to keep agents in context during calls.

for real-time call intelligence, including summary of escalation, auth status, and quick agent actions to keep agents in context during calls. Transaction Assist to support execution of both low- and high-risk actions (e.g., balance/transaction queries and more), paired with Transaction Assist Analytics to measure adoption and impact.



Assemble (Unified Governance + Config): One control plane for agentic banking

To support enterprise-scale deployments, interface.ai expanded Assemble, the unified administration layer across products:

Unified configuration management across all products.

across all products. Environment-specific configurations to manage dev/test/prod cleanly.

to manage dev/test/prod cleanly. Review screen config grouping to simplify complex governance setups.

to simplify complex governance setups. Centralized product release notes to keep teams aligned and audit-ready.

to keep teams aligned and audit-ready. SSO management + fine-grained IAM roles to support bank-grade access control.

to support bank-grade access control. Bot configuration + Intelligent Banking configuration through a single operational system.

through a single operational system. Enterprise Knowledge management , including conflict resolution, versioning, auto sync rules, save–>review–>approve–>deploy workflows

, including conflict resolution, versioning, auto sync rules, save–>review–>approve–>deploy workflows Custom Intent Building via Intent Builder Studio to build custom intents with specific business logic and rules and customize available tools for the intent.

Why it matters: Agentic banking built for growth

This Q4 release is designed around a simple premise: financial institutions need AI that moves the business forward – not AI that stops at deflection. By combining prescriptive analytics, next-best-action guidance, intelligent personalization, and unified governance, interface.ai is advancing toward a future where banking becomes more proactive, outcome-driven, and autonomous – while staying secure, compliant, and controllable.

Contact:

kate.rogerson@interface.ai