BrandSafway Launches the Spider® SC1000 Voyager® Battery Powered Traction Hoist

ATLANTA, Georgia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BrandSafway, a leading provider of access, forming and shoring and specialty services to the industrial, commercial and infrastructure markets, and ranked sixth out of 600 Top Specialty Contractors by Engineering News Record (ENR), has developed the Spider® SC1000 traction hoist powered by the Voyager® portable Lithium-Ion battery. The Voyager battery powered system continues the company’s legacy of developing innovative products for its customers, freeing construction workers from power constraints on their job site and enabling them to move people and materials safely and efficiently, regardless of the power available on site.



Power-related challenges are one of the biggest sources of lost time and additional cost on a construction site. Construction crews are often faced with conditions where power is unreliable, requires an electrician to access, or simply does not exist, such as bridges, dams, overpasses, wind farms, power plants, refineries, historic buildings, gut rehabs and during planned outages. The Voyager battery saves time and money for contractors and general contractors, exterior facade maintenance and installers, glaziers and curtain wall installers, painters and coatings contractors, mason workers and many more. A Voyager powered swing stage sets up quickly and easily anywhere, no generators or electricians needed. There is no need for the time-consuming set up of power cables or time lost due to unreliable power. With no need to lift and move heavy cables, or step over cables run along the floor, job site safety hazards are reduced.



“The Spider SC1000 Voyager battery powered hoist is a game changer,” said BrandSafway Senior Vice President, Growth, Todd Bonvillian. “Power supply challenges on construction job sites are a significant cause of lost productivity and downtime, often resulting in project delays and increased costs. With Voyager, you own your power, and it moves with you throughout your project, allowing you to work unplugged and independently.”



With more than 100 years of service, the BrandSafway family of companies is recognized for providing safe, reliable and innovative access solutions to industrial, commercial and infrastructure customers. In addition to Voyager, BrandSafway offers the broadest range of motorized and suspended access solutions, as well as scaffolding, forming and shoring and specialty services. The Voyager battery powered system is the company’s newest addition to its full suite of solutions for every stage of the construction lifecycle.

