StarRez Announces Strategic Investment from Five Arrows and Vista Equity Partners to Accelerate Next Phase of Growth

MELBOURNE,Australia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- StarRez, a global leader in on-and-off-campus student housing software, today announced that Five Arrows, the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co, will be making a strategic investment in the company alongside existing investor Vista Equity Partners (“Vista”). Vista first invested in StarRez in 2022 and will continue to support the company as it expands operations globally and builds on a multi-year record of innovation.

StarRez provides mission-critical solutions that enable 1,100+ higher education institutions and 2,000+ property managers worldwide to automate operations, centralize data insights, and drive resident engagement to enhance their experience. The platform has earned a reputation for reliability and ease of use and has been built in collaboration with a highly engaged customer community that has helped shape StarRez’s products for over 30 years.

“Our mission has always been to help communities thrive,” said Jason Day, CEO of StarRez. “We’re grateful for Vista’s continued partnership and welcome Five Arrows as a long-term investor — together we will accelerate product innovation, broaden our product range, and strengthen global delivery so universities and housing providers can focus on the people they serve.”

Since Vista’s initial investment, StarRez has expanded its platform, deepened integrations, and enhanced its global delivery capabilities — enabling student housing providers to streamline operations, accelerate deployments, and improve outcomes. With Vista’s support, the company also completed four strategic acquisitions that extended its product offering, including expansion into off-campus housing, and opened an Innovation Hub in Hyderabad to accelerate product development and strengthen its international operations.

The investment from Five Arrows will further sharpen StarRez’s focus on innovation and customer experience, opening additional opportunities across the on-and-off-campus housing landscape.

“StarRez has built a strong, market-leading platform and has a clear vision for the future,” commented Vivek Kumar and Seif Khoufi, Partners at Five Arrows. “We believe the company is ideally positioned to continue its impressive growth trajectory. With our experience in helping software companies scale as well as our trans-Atlantic presence and global experience, we believe StarRez will be able to focus on deepening institutional relationships worldwide. We are privileged to partner with Jason, the executive team, and Vista Equity Partners to support the company in this next growth chapter.”

“StarRez is redefining how universities and residential housing providers manage life on- and-off-campus at scale,” said Jake Hodgman, Managing Director at Vista Equity Partners. “We’re proud to deepen our engagement and to welcome Five Arrows as a long-term investor. We look forward to supporting StarRez as it continues to enable universities, student housing operators, and residential communities to streamline operations and enhance student and resident experiences.”

“I am incredibly proud of our partnership with Vista, who have been instrumental in championing the vision, culture, and values of StarRez through four years of growth,” said Travis Knipe, Executive Chairman of StarRez. “Together with our team, and supported by the expertise and resources of Vista and Five Arrows, we are well positioned to accelerate innovation and scale our impact for on- and off-campus communities worldwide.”

Houlihan Lokey served as financial advisor to StarRez and Vista. Raymond James and Tyton Partners served as financial advisor to Five Arrows. Kirkland & Ellis LLP served as legal counsel to Vista. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP served as legal counsel to Five Arrows.

Completion of the acquisition remains subject to customary regulatory approvals.

To learn more about StarRez: http://www.starrez.com/

Media Contact: Caroline Hansen [chansen@wearecsg.com]

About StarRez

StarRez is a global leader in student housing software, providing innovative solutions for on-and-off-campus housing management, resident wellness and experience, and revenue generation. Trusted by 1,100+ institutions and 2,000+ properties worldwide, StarRez supports more than 4 million beds annually with its unified platform, delivering seamless experiences for students and administrators. With offices in the United States, Australia, the UK, and India, StarRez blends the robust capabilities of a global organization with the personalized care and service of a trusted partner. For more information, visit http://www.starrez.com/.

About Five Arrows

Five Arrows is the alternative assets arm of Rothschild & Co and has over €30 billion in assets under management1, with offices in Paris, London, New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and Luxembourg.

With over €11 billion of assets under management1, the corporate private equity business of Five Arrows is focused on investing in companies with strong management teams, business models with high visibility of organic unit volume growth and strong unit economics, and multiple operational levers that can be used to unlock latent value. Sectors are limited to data and software, technology-enabled business services, and healthcare.

For more information, please visit www.rothschildandco.com/en/five-arrows/corporate-private-equity.

Five Arrows Managers (USA) LLC is an independent investment adviser registered under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940, as amended. Registration does not imply a certain level of skill or training. More information about Five Arrows Managers (USA) LLC, including our investment strategies, fees and objectives is available upon request.

The information provided in this report should not be considered financial advice or a recommendation to buy, sell, or hold any particular security. There is no assurance that any securities discussed herein will remain in an account's portfolio at the time you receive this report or that securities sold have not been repurchased. There is no assurance that any of the securities transactions, holdings or sectors discussed were or will be profitable. Five Arrows (USA) LLC reserves the right to modify its current investment strategies and techniques. Recommendations made in the last 12 months are available upon request.

About Vista Equity Partners

Vista is a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software. Vista's private market strategies seek to deliver differentiated returns through a proprietary and systematic approach to value creation developed and refined over the course of 25 years and 600+ transactions. Today, Vista manages a diversified portfolio of software companies that provide mission-critical solutions to millions of customers around the world. As of June 30, 2025, Vista had more than $100 billion in assets under management. Further information is available at vistaequitypartners.com. Follow Vista on LinkedIn, @Vista Equity Partners, and on X, @Vista_Equity.

____________________

1As of September 2025