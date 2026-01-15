DIAGNOS Announces the Engagement of IBN

BROSSARD, Quebec, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Diagnos Inc. (“DIAGNOS” or the “Corporation”) (TSX Venture: ADK, OTCQB: DGNOF, FWB: 4D4A), a pioneer in early detection of critical health issues using advanced technology based on Artificial Intelligence (AI), announces the engagement of Investor Brand Network (“IBN”) to provide corporate communication and awareness solutions to the Corporation.

As per the agreement signed between IBN and DIAGNOS, IBN is entitled to a monthly compensation of US$6,400, payable in advance, in cash, for a period of one year from January 10, 2026. The compensation to IBN will be paid using the Corporation’s cash.

As part of the services to be rendered to the Corporation, IBN will assist DIAGNOS in refining and strengthening its market awareness profile with the goal of maximizing shareholder value. The main offices of IBN are located in Austin, Texas, USA. More information about IBN can be found on IBN’s website at www.investorbrandnetwork.com.

IBN is acting at arm’s length to the Corporation. As of the date of this announcement, IBN, together with any of its principals, do not have any interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Corporation.

The engagement of IBN is subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About DIAGNOS

DIAGNOS is a publicly traded Canadian corporation dedicated to early detection of critical eye-related health problems. By leveraging Artificial Intelligence, DIAGNOS aims to provide more information to healthcare clinicians to enhance diagnostic accuracy, streamline workflows, and improve patient outcomes on a global scale.

Additional information is available at www.diagnos.com and www.sedarplus.com .

This news release contains forward-looking information. There can be no assurance that forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these statements. DIAGNOS disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is expressly qualified by this cautionary statement.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.