RED BaRN Homebuyers Named #1 in Category on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500® List

Woodstock, GA, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RED BaRN Homebuyers has been named #1 in its category on Entrepreneur magazine’s 2026 Franchise 500®, one of the most respected rankings in the franchising industry. The recognition places the real estate investment franchise among the top franchise opportunities in North America based on financial strength, stability, growth, and franchisee support.

In addition to leading its category, RED BaRN Homebuyers ranked No. 218 overall on the 2026 Franchise 500®, rising from No. 380 the previous year, reflecting continued growth and increased recognition across the franchise industry.

Over its 47-year history, the Franchise 500® has become both a benchmark for franchisors and a primary research tool for prospective franchise owners. RED BaRN Homebuyers’ position on the 2026 list reflects the company’s performance as a franchise built specifically for real estate investors seeking a structured business model rather than a standalone property-flipping operation.

To view RED BaRN Homebuyers in the full ranking, visit http://www.entrepreneur.com/franchise500 . Results also appear in the January/February 2026 issue of Entrepreneur, available on newsstands January 13.

RED BaRN Homebuyers was founded by Ken and Anita Corsini, a husband-and-wife real estate team based in Metro Atlanta who gained national prominence through their shows on HGTV - Flip or Flop Atlanta and Flipping Showdown. Since launching their business in 2005, the Corsinis have renovated and sold more than 1,000 homes, building a repeatable investment system that later became the foundation of the franchise.



With over 185 Franchisees Nationwide, RED BaRN Homebuyers focuses primarily on single-family residential investing, providing franchisees with acquisition systems, renovation processes, resale frameworks, and ongoing operational support. The franchise model allows investors to build scalable, locally operated businesses while following standardized practices designed to reduce uncertainty and improve execution.

Based in Woodstock, Georgia, Ken and Anita Corsini continue to oversee franchise development while supporting operators across multiple U.S. markets.





About RED BaRN Homebuyers

RED BaRN Homebuyers is a U.S.-based real estate investment franchise that helps entrepreneurs build and operate local home-buying and renovation businesses focused on single-family residential properties. Founded by Ken and Anita Corsini, the company provides franchisees with property acquisition systems, renovation workflows, resale strategies, and ongoing operational support designed to create repeatable, market-driven investment businesses. The franchise serves real estate investors across multiple U.S. markets from its headquarters in Metro Atlanta.



