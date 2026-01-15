The Law Offices of Barton Morris Hosts Webinar on Restoring Second Amendment Rights Under New Federal Rule

TROY, MI, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TROY, MI - January 15, 2026 - -

The Law Offices of Barton Morris, a Michigan criminal defense law firm, recently hosted a webinar focused on firearm rights restoration in light of a new federal rule from the Department of Justice. The event, part of the Armed Again Webinar Series, took place on December 4, 2025, and provided participants with insights into reclaiming Second Amendment rights lost due to prior convictions.

The webinar, titled "Reclaim What's Yours: How the New Federal Rule Opens the Door to Your Second Amendment Rights," was conducted via Zoom and hosted by Barton Morris. Attendees gained access to information on separating fact from fiction in the restoration process, understanding why most restoration attempts fail, and learning about the implications of the new Department of Justice rule. The session also outlined a five-step plan to reclaim rights legally and offered guidance on obtaining personalized legal support to begin the restoration journey. A live question-and-answer segment allowed participants to address specific concerns directly with the host.

This webinar builds on the firm's established practice in firearm rights restoration. Individuals who have lost firearm rights due to criminal convictions, mental health adjudications, or domestic violence orders can pursue restoration through Michigan state procedures. The process involves an initial eligibility assessment, preparation of petitions, and representation at hearings. For misdemeanor convictions, expungement may be available after three to five years, though domestic violence misdemeanors often trigger federal restrictions under 18 U.S.C. § 922(g) that require separate handling. Non-specified felonies, which do not involve violence, drugs, or weapons, generally qualify for restoration three years after sentence completion. Specified felonies, including those with elements of force, controlled substances, or firearms, necessitate a five-year waiting period following probation or incarceration. Petitions to the circuit court must include evidence of rehabilitation and confirmation that the individual poses no risk to public safety.

Federal firearm disabilities may persist even after state-level restoration, requiring additional legal steps to address prohibitions under federal law. The firm manages both state and federal components of these cases, drawing on knowledge of Michigan's Clean Slate Law for expungements and the recent Department of Justice proposal released on July 18, 2025, which outlines a process for qualified individuals to apply for federal rights restoration.

Barton Morris, principal attorney at The Law Offices of Barton Morris and Michigan's only Forensic Lawyer-Scientist designated by the American Chemical Society, emphasized the webinar's educational value. "The new federal rule represents a significant development for those seeking to restore their firearm rights, and understanding its requirements is essential to avoid common pitfalls in the process," said Morris.

In addition to firearm rights, the firm provides driver's license restoration services for individuals facing suspensions or revocations related to criminal charges. This includes guiding clients through administrative appeals, circuit court proceedings, applications for restricted licenses, and compliance with Secretary of State requirements, such as substance abuse evaluations and letters of support. The approach addresses common challenges, including the restricted license phase and out-of-state clearances.

The firm's drug crimes defense practice covers charges ranging from possession to trafficking, with a focus on examining evidence handling, search legality, and forensic data to pursue reduced charges or alternative resolutions. Despite Michigan's legalization of marijuana, the team handles related offenses, such as illegal cultivation, unlicensed distribution, and federal charges that may still apply.

General criminal defense services at the firm encompass state and federal cases involving assault, theft, DUI, violent crimes, property offenses, fraud, and weapons charges. Strategies include detailed case evaluations, independent investigations, customized defense plans, negotiations with prosecutors, and trial preparation when necessary. The firm's methodology incorporates scientific analysis, leveraging specialized training in forensic chromatography, drug recognition, and breath testing to identify evidence discrepancies in complex cases.

"Firearm rights restoration frequently intersects with areas like driver's license reinstatement and drug crime resolutions, where comprehensive knowledge of state and federal laws supports effective outcomes," said Morris.

The webinar series, which will continue into the months ahead, aligns with the firm's launch of ArmedAgain.com in October 2025, a platform dedicated to resources for firearm rights restoration. This includes educational materials, an eligibility calculator, and updates on the federal restoration program set to accept applications in 2026. The initiative responds to growing interest in the process, particularly for non-violent ex-felons.

The Law Offices of Barton Morris has provided criminal defense services in Michigan for over 25 years. The practice focuses on criminal matters, serving clients throughout the state with an emphasis on southeast Michigan counties, including Wayne, Oakland, and Macomb. Barton Morris, a Michigan criminal defense lawyer, leads the firm with expertise in forensic science applications to legal defense.

