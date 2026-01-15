Equiniti Recognized as a U.S. Top Employer for 2026

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Equiniti (EQ), a fintech company connecting the future of capital, communications, and governance, is pleased to announce that it has been recognized as a Top Employer for 2026 by the Top Employers Institute, highlighting its commitment to creating a better world of work. The Top Employer certification honors EQ’s excellence in HR policies and people practices, reflecting its ongoing focus on employee experience.

EQ was ranked 3rd among U.S. Top Employers - its highest ranking to date after placing 4th last year.

The Top Employers Institute is the global authority in HR certification, benchmarking, and advisory. In 2025, the program certified and recognized nearly 2,500 Top Employers in 131 countries and regions, positively impacting over 14 million employees worldwide. Its program certifies organizations based on the results of its HR Best Practices Survey, which covers six domains including People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity, Equity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

Adam Mesh, Chief People Officer at Equiniti, commented: “We’re delighted with our rankings—it’s phenomenal that we’ve once again improved our scores across all areas of the audit, earning perfect scores in two out of the six domains. This recognition is meaningful validation for all the work we’ve done in the past year, driven by the last audit, to improve our employee experiences. Still, we know there is always room for further improvement, and we remain committed to continually seeking new initiatives to further support our workforce and strengthen EQ as a great place to work.”

Top Employers Institute CEO Adrian Seligman commented: “Achieving a Country Top Employer Certification for 2026 reflects Equiniti’s dedication to building an outstanding workplace that enables sustained business performance. Their strong alignment between people strategy and organizational goals, combined with a commitment to continuous improvement, demonstrates the impact of their transformative practices. We are proud to recognize Equiniti for their meaningful contribution to a better world of work in India, the UK and US.”

About Equiniti

Equiniti is a fintech that connects the future of capital, communications, and governance - building trust and confidence in every market we serve. Our 5,000 employees support over 20 million shareholders and 12,000 leading organizations worldwide.

Find out more on equiniti.com

About Top Employers Institute

Top Employers Institute is the global authority on recognizing excellence in People Practices. We help accelerate these practices to enrich the world of work. Through the Top Employers Program, participating companies can be certified and recognized as an employer of choice. The certification is awarded to organizations based on the participation and results of the HR Best Practices Survey covering six HR domains consisting of 20 topics such as People Strategy, Work Environment, Talent Acquisition, Learning, Diversity & Inclusion, and Wellbeing.

In 2025, Top Employers Institute certified nearly 2,500 organizations in 131 countries/regions. These certified Top Employers positively impact the lives of over 14 million employees globally.

Top Employers Institute. For a better world of work.

