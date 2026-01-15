Coherent Introduces FieldMax Touch and FieldMax Touch Pro: Rugged 5″ Touchscreen Laser Power & Energy Meters with 1 kHz Pulse Capture

SAXONBURG, Pa., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR), a global leader in photonics, today announced the launch of FieldMax Touch and FieldMax Touch Pro, a new family of compact, rugged laser power and energy meters designed to bring lab-grade performance into production and field service environments.

Designed to replace the legacy FieldMate and FieldMaxII platforms, the new meters feature a modern 5-inch color touchscreen, Ethernet and USB connectivity, and compatibility with Coherent’s full range of DB25 sensors. FieldMax Touch Pro adds industry-leading 1 kHz pulse-by-pulse energy measurement using pyroelectric sensors.

As demand grows for high-accuracy, easy-to-use laser diagnostics across manufacturing, QA, R&D, and service, customers require portable meters that offer the precision, analytics, and connectivity of a laboratory console – capabilities not available in earlier handheld generations. FieldMax Touch addresses these requirements by extending the user experience and measurement integrity of the LabMax Touch lab console into a portable, field-ready platform, while protecting customers’ existing sensor investments.

“FieldMax Touch brings true lab-grade diagnostics into the factory and the field,” said Torsten Rauch, Senior Vice President Solid State Business Unit at Coherent Corp. “With decades of Coherent expertise behind it, this platform delivers the measurement integrity our customers rely on – now in a compact, network-ready handheld that standardizes workflows across lab, production, and service teams worldwide.”

Two variants are available: FieldMax Touch for power-only measurements and FieldMax Touch Pro for power plus 1 kHz energy capture. Shared interfaces, UI, and mounting accessories simplify deployment across large sites. FieldMax Touch meters complement the full sensor portfolio of Coherent, the LabMax Touch console, and the broad range of industrial, scientific, and instrumentation lasers.

Coherent will showcase FieldMax Touch at Photonics West 2026, with general availability in late January 2026 and first shipments in mid-February 2026.

