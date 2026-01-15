Rapid7 to Report Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2025 Financial Results on February 10

BOSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD), a leader in threat detection and exposure management, today announced that the company will release its fourth quarter and full year 2025 financial results on Tuesday, February 10, 2026, after the financial markets close.

The company will host a conference call that same day to discuss its results and business outlook at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time. To register for the live event please visit: https://q4-2025-rapid7-earnings-call.open-exchange.net/ .

A live webcast of the conference call and the financial results press release will be accessible from the Rapid7 investor relations website at https://investors.rapid7.com . A webcast replay of the call will be available at https://investors.rapid7.com .

About Rapid7

Rapid7, Inc. (NASDAQ: RPD) is on a mission to create a safer digital world by making cybersecurity simpler and more accessible. We empower security professionals to manage a modern attack surface through our best-in-class technology, leading-edge research, and broad, strategic expertise. Rapid7’s comprehensive security solutions help more than 11,000 global customers unite cloud risk management and threat detection to reduce attack surfaces and eliminate threats with speed and precision. For more information, visit our website, check out our blog, or follow us on LinkedIn or X.

Rapid7 Investor Contact:

Matt Wells

Vice President, Investor Relations

investors@rapid7.com

(617) 865-4277