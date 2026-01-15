Credit Acceptance Announces Extension of $100.0 Million Asset-Backed Financing

Southfield, Michigan, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Credit Acceptance Corporation (Nasdaq: CACC) (referred to as the “Company”, “Credit Acceptance”, “we”, “our”, or “us”) announced today that we have extended the $100.0 million asset-backed non-recourse secured financing that we entered into on January 29, 2021 (the “Financing”) and to which we refer as Term ABS 2021-1. Under the amendment effecting the extension, the date on which the Financing will cease to revolve has been extended from February 17, 2026 to January 18, 2028. The interest rate on borrowings under the Financing has been decreased from the Secured Overnight Financing Rate (“SOFR”) plus 220 basis points to SOFR plus 140 basis points.

There were no other material changes to the terms of the Financing.

