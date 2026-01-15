Bel Announces Anticipated Retirement of Pete Bittner, President of Connectivity Solutions

WEST ORANGE, N.J., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bel Fuse Inc. (Nasdaq: BELFA and BELFB) (“Bel” or “the Company”), a leading global manufacturer of products that power, protect and connect electronic circuits, today announced the anticipated retirement of Pete Bittner, President of Connectivity Solutions, effective April 3, 2026 after more than three decades of dedicated service.

Pete Bittner joined Bel in 1990 and has been instrumental in driving the growth and success of the Connectivity Solutions business. Throughout his distinguished 35-year career, Pete led with vision, integrity, and a steadfast commitment to Bel’s customers and teams. His leadership has guided the organization through periods of transformation, fostering innovation and helping to establish Bel’s reputation for quality and reliability in the industry. Pete’s collaborative spirit and mentorship have been central to building a culture of continuous improvement and teamwork across Bel. His deep expertise and strategic perspective have left a lasting legacy, shaping the Company’s trajectory and supporting its ongoing commitment to excellence.

Farouq Tuweiq, CEO of Bel, commented, "It has been a pleasure and privilege to work with Pete as a strategic partner. His leadership, integrity, and commitment to Bel’s success have made a lasting impact on our organization. I thoroughly appreciate the significant amount of work accomplished under Pete’s leadership which resulted in doubling the profitability of the Connectivity Solutions business over the past four years. Pete will be greatly missed, and we wish him all the best in his well-deserved retirement."

Daniel Bernstein, Chairman of Bel’s Board, added, "Pete’s contributions over his tenure have been invaluable. I have enjoyed working with him and witnessing the positive influence he has had on Bel’s culture and growth. On behalf of the Board, I extend our sincere thanks and best wishes to Pete as he embarks on this new chapter."

"Reflecting on my journey at Bel over the past three decades, I am deeply grateful for the opportunities I’ve had to work alongside such talented and dedicated colleagues,” said Pete Bittner. “Together, we have grown the business and navigated many challenges. I have truly enjoyed being part of the Bel family and am proud of what we have accomplished."

