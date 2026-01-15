Verizon and Frontier Receive All Required Regulatory Approvals to Complete Transaction

Receipt of California regulatory approval on January 15, 2026 clears path to close transaction on January 20, 2026

Approved transaction is expected to expand fiber access to almost 30 million homes and businesses and accelerate Verizon’s national mobility and broadband convergence strategy

Best mobile and home offers are expected to be available for customers after closing





BASKING RIDGE, N.J. and DALLAS, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) ("Verizon") and Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (Nasdaq: FYBR) ("Frontier") today announced they have received all regulatory approvals and expect to close the acquisition on January 20, 2026. The pending transaction will bring Frontier’s lightning-fast fiber internet together with America’s best 5G mobile network1. Upon closing, Verizon will have an expanded reach of almost 30 million fiber passings across 31 states and Washington, D.C., delivering better value and more choices to millions more customers across the country.

“The path to closing the Frontier acquisition marks a significant milestone in Verizon's evolution and is a bold step forward in Verizon's transformation to regain market leadership,” said Verizon CEO Dan Schulman. “Upon closing, we will be uniquely positioned to offer our customers the best combined mobility and fiber experience for mobile, home internet, and other essential services across a significantly expanded footprint. Verizon is wholly focused on serving and delighting our customers and earning their trust and loyalty. After the transaction closes next week, our greatly expanded footprint will enable us to provide more value to more households and businesses in more regions, driving our growth and benefitting our customers and our shareholders.”

The transaction is expected to unlock significant cross-sell opportunities with access to a high-quality customer base in markets that are complementary to Verizon’s existing fiber markets. Upon closing, and with the greater availability of premium home internet and mobility services, customers are expected to gain access to new services, savings, and value they cannot get anywhere else. New offers for Frontier and Verizon customers are slated to launch after closing.

Verizon was the first major U.S. telecommunications company to provide fiber to the home in 2005, and is building on two decades of fiber leadership. This acquisition is expected to accelerate the company’s national fiber strategy at scale. Verizon will share additional details during its fourth-quarter 2025 earnings call on January 30, 2026.

Following the closing of the transaction, the common stock of Frontier will be delisted from Nasdaq and deregistered under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The last day of trading for the common stock of Frontier is expected to be January 16, 2026.

1Based on RootMetrics® United States RootScore® Report: 1H 2025. Tested with best commercially available smartphones on three national mobile networks across all available network types. Your experiences may vary. RootMetrics rankings are not an endorsement of Verizon.

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE, Nasdaq: VZ) powers and empowers how its millions of customers live, work and play, delivering on their demand for mobility, reliable network connectivity and security. Headquartered in New York City, serving countries worldwide and nearly all of the Fortune 500, Verizon generated revenues of $134.8 billion in 2024. Verizon’s world-class team never stops innovating to meet customers where they are today and equip them for the needs of tomorrow. For more, visit verizon.com or find a retail location at verizon.com/stores.

Frontier (NASDAQ: FYBR) is the largest pure-play fiber provider in the U.S. Driven by our purpose, Building Gigabit America®, we deliver blazing-fast broadband connectivity that unlocks the potential of millions of consumers and businesses. For more information, visit www.frontier.com.

VERIZON’S ONLINE MEDIA CENTER: News releases, stories, media contacts and other resources are available at verizon.com/about/news. For images and logos, visit verizon.com/about/news/media-resources. News releases are also available through an RSS feed. To subscribe, visit www.verizon.com/about/rss-feeds/.

Forward-looking statements

In this communication we have made forward-looking statements. These statements are based on our estimates and assumptions and are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements include the information concerning our possible or assumed future results of operations. Forward-looking statements also include those preceded or followed by the words “anticipates,” “assumes,” “believes,” “estimates,” “expects,” “forecasts,” “hopes,” “intends,” “plans,” “targets,” “will” or similar expressions. For those statements, we claim the protection of the safe harbor for forward-looking statements contained in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. We undertake no obligation to revise or publicly release the results of any revision to these forward-looking statements, except as required by law. Given these risks and uncertainties, readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such forward-looking statements.

Media contacts:

Katie Magnotta

katie.magnotta@verizon.com

201-602-9235