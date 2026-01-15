Hydreight Announces $10 Million Bought Deal Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hydreight Technologies Inc. (TSXV: NURS, OTC: HYDTF, FSE: SO6) (“Hydreight” or the “Company”), a leader in U.S. nationwide digital healthcare solutions, announced that it has entered into an agreement with Canaccord Genuity Corp. (the “Lead Underwriter”) as lead underwriter and sole bookrunner, and a syndicate of underwriters to be formed (collectively with the Lead Underwriter, the “Underwriters”) pursuant to which the Company has launched a “bought deal” private placement of 2,470,000 units of the Company (each, a “Unit”) at a price of C$4.05 per Unit (the “Issue Price”) for aggregate gross proceeds of C$10,003,500 (the “Underwritten Offering”).

Shane Madden, the CEO of the Company, comments: “Q4 demonstrated the continued and accelerating strength of our model — expanding proven pharmacy product lines and launching high-demand products drives real, scalable growth. This financing will allow us to further accelerate that momentum and expedite customer growth on all three verticals by expanding our technology and platform offerings, expanding production capacity, accelerating new product rollouts, and strengthening the infrastructure needed to support growing demand across our nationwide platform.”

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company (a “Common Share”), and one half of one common share purchase warrant of the Company (each whole warrant, a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder thereof to purchase one Common Share at a price of C$5.27 at any time on or before the date which is 24 months after the closing date of the Offering (the “Closing Date”).

The Company will grant to the Underwriters an option, exercisable up to 48 hours prior to the Closing Date, to purchase for resale up to an additional 50% of the Units issued under the Underwritten Offering (the “Additional Units”) at the Issue Price for additional gross proceeds of up to C$5,001,750 (the “Underwriters' Option” and, together with the Underwritten Offering, the “Offering”). The Units being offered pursuant to the Underwritten Offering, including the Additional Units that may be issued on exercise of the Underwriters' Option, shall be collectively referred to hereinafter as the “Offered Securities”.

The net proceeds of the sale of the Offered Securities will be used to support sales growth, create new and expand existing pharmacy production lines, and for working capital and general corporate purposes, as more specifically described in the Offering Document.

The Offering will be completed on a private placement basis (i) in reliance on the “listed issuer financing” exemption from the prospectus requirements available under Part 5A.2 of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions, as modified by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption in each of the Provinces and Territories of Canada, (ii) in the United States and to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933 (the “U.S. Securities Act”), as amended, and (iii) in such other jurisdictions other than Canada and the United States pursuant to relevant prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws, provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting or continuous disclosure requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such jurisdictions.

There is an offering document related to the Offering (the “Offering Document”) that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.hydreight.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Company has agreed to (i) pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 6.0% of the aggregate gross proceeds raised under the Offering, and (ii) issue to the Underwriters warrants, exercisable at any time prior to the date that is 24 months from the Closing Date, to acquire that number of Common Shares equal to 6.0% of the number of Units sold under the Offering at an exercise price equal to the Issue Price.

The Offering is expected to close on or about January 27, 2026, and is subject to the Company receiving all necessary regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The securities described herein have not been, and will not be, registered under the U.S. Securities Act or any securities laws of any state of the United States, and accordingly, may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for the account or benefit of, U.S. persons except in compliance with the registration requirements of the U.S. Securities Act and applicable state securities requirements or pursuant to exemptions therefrom. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of the securities referenced in this press release, in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. “United States” and “U.S. persons” are as defined in Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act.

For further information, please contact:

Shane Madden

Director and Chief Executive Officer

Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Email: ir@hydreight.com

Phone: (480) 790 6886

About Hydreight Technologies Inc.

Hydreight Technologies Inc is building one of the largest mobile clinic networks in the United States. Its proprietary, fully integrated platform hosts a network of over 2500 nurses, over 100 doctors, and a pharmacy network across 50 states. The platform includes a built-in, easy-to-use suite of fully integrated tools for accounting, documentation, sales, inventory, booking, and managing patient data, which enables licensed healthcare professionals to provide services directly to patients at home, office or hotel. Hydreight is bridging the gap between provider compliance and patient convenience, empowering nurses, med spa technicians, and other licensed healthcare professionals. The Hydreight platform allows healthcare professionals to deliver services independently, on their own terms, or to add mobile services to existing location-based operations. Hydreight has a 503B pharmacy network servicing all 50 states and is closely affiliated with a U.S. certified e-script and telemedicine provider network.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains statements that constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (together “forward-looking statements”) within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities laws. Such forward looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the Company’s actual results, performance or achievements, or developments to differ materially from the anticipated results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words “expects,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “intends,” “estimates,” “projects,” “potential” and similar expressions, or that events or conditions “will,” “would,” “may,” “could” or “should” occur.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include, among others, statements relating to expectations regarding the anticipated use of proceeds from the Offering, the terms of the Offering and the anticipated completion date, anticipated regulatory approvals and other statements that are not historical facts. By their nature, forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors which may cause our actual results, performance or achievements, or other future events, to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such factors and risks include, among others, the risk that the Offering will not be completed on the terms or timeline anticipated or at all; the Company may not obtain all required regulatory approvals for the Offering, including that of the TSX Venture Exchange; the Company may not be able to use the proceeds of the Offering as anticipated; the Company may require additional financing from time to time in order to continue its operations which may not be available when needed or on acceptable terms and conditions; compliance with extensive government regulation; domestic and foreign laws and regulations could adversely affect the Company’s business and results of operations; and the stock markets have experienced volatility that often has been unrelated to the performance of companies and these fluctuations may adversely affect the price of the Company’s securities, regardless of its operating performance.

The forward-looking information contained in this news release represents the expectations of the Company as of the date of this news release and, accordingly, is subject to change after such date. Readers should not place undue importance on forward-looking information and should not rely upon this information as of any other date. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management’s beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.