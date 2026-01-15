Canon U.S.A. and DigiTech Launch Texas LT3 Series UV LED True Flatbed Printers to Drive High-Volume Productivity and Automation

Melville, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Canon U.S.A., Inc., a leader in digital imaging solutions, today announced the introduction of the Texas LT3 Series UV LED true flatbed printers. Building on a successful partnership with DigiTech that began in 2022, the two companies collaborated on the Texas LT3 series, designing it to deliver exceptional speed, automation, and image quality for high-volume production environments.

The Texas LT3 series—available in LT3/X2 and LT3/X3 models—offers print speeds up to 7,489 sq. ft. per hour, advanced LED UV curing, and expanded color capabilities including orange, gray, white, and varnish. These features enable print service providers to meet demanding turnaround times while maintaining exceptional image quality.

Automation-Ready for Streamlined Workflows

The Texas LT3 series is engineered for automation from the ground up. Each model includes a standard auto-unloader and is designed to integrate seamlessly with feeders, conveyors, digital cutters, and stackers. This automation capability reduces manual handling, accelerates job completion, and allows a single operator to manage what traditionally required multiple personnel, helping businesses maximize efficiency and profitability.

Expanding Canon’s Flatbed Portfolio

The Texas LT3 series complements Canon’s acclaimed Arizona portfolio, providing a growth path for customers seeking higher throughput and automation. While Arizona printers remain the benchmark for versatility and image quality in low- to mid-volume environments, the Texas LT3 series is purpose-built for medium- to high-volume workflows, offering unmatched productivity and automation readiness.

Key Benefits for Customers

Designed to meet the needs of today’s fast-paced production environments, the Texas LT3 series delivers advantages that help print providers stay competitive:

High-Speed Productivity : Ultra-fast throughput for quick job completion.

: Ultra-fast throughput for quick job completion. Automation Integration : Standard auto-unloader and compatibility with advanced workflow components.

: Standard auto-unloader and compatibility with advanced workflow components. Exceptional Print Quality : Kyocera grayscale printheads and expanded color gamut for outstanding results.

: Kyocera grayscale printheads and expanded color gamut for outstanding results. Versatile Media Handling: Supports substrates up to 6” thick, including corrugate, plastics, wood, and metal.

“The launch of the Texas LT3 series marks an exciting milestone in our commitment to helping customers achieve greater productivity and automation,” said Kiyoshi Oka, executive vice president and general manager, Marketing Strategy Unit, Canon U.S.A. “By combining DigiTech’s innovative flatbed technology with Canon’s expertise in imaging solutions, we are delivering a powerful platform that enables print service providers to meet demanding turnaround times without compromising quality. This series is designed to help businesses scale efficiently and stay competitive in today’s fast-paced production environment.”

For more information about the DigiTech Texas LT3 Series and Canon’s flatbed portfolio, please visit www.usa.canon.com/shop/catalog/product/view/id/201533/s/texas-lt-x2-series/ .

About Canon U.S.A., Inc.

Canon U.S.A., Inc. is a leading provider of consumer, business-to-business, and industrial digital imaging solutions to the United States, Latin America, and the Caribbean markets. With approximately $28.5 billion in global revenue, its parent company, Canon Inc., as of 2024 has ranked in the top-10 for U.S. patents granted for 41 consecutive years.† Canon U.S.A. is dedicated to its Kyosei philosophy of social and environmental responsibility. To learn more about Canon, visit www.usa.canon.com and connect with us on LinkedIn at www.linkedin.com/company/canonusa.

† Based on patent counts issued by the United States Patent and Trademark Office and compiled by IFI CLAIMS Patent Services.

