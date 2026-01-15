NeoVolta to Present and Host One-on-One Investor Meetings at Sidoti January Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference

SAN DIEGO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NeoVolta Inc. (NASDAQ: NEOV) ("NeoVolta" or the "Company"), a U.S.-based energy technology company delivering scalable energy storage solutions, today announced that it will present and host one-on-one meetings with investors at Sidoti’s January Micro-Cap Virtual Investor Conference, taking place virtually on January 21-22, 2026.

The Company’s presentation will provide an overview of NeoVolta’s strategic growth initiatives, with a focus on its recently announced transformational joint venture with PotisEdge and LONGi. This landmark partnership establishes a domestic battery energy storage system (BESS) manufacturing platform in Georgia, targeting utility-scale and commercial & industrial markets. The JV positions NeoVolta to capitalize on surging demand for U.S.-made energy storage solutions and represents a major expansion of its addressable market.

“We are excited to engage directly with the investment community at the Sidoti Conference,” said Ardes Johnson, Chief Executive Officer of NeoVolta. “This event provides an ideal platform to highlight our recent JV announcement, a pivotal step that enhances our scale, vertical integration, and long-term growth potential in the rapidly expanding energy storage sector. We look forward to productive discussions about our strategy and the significant opportunities ahead.”

The presentation will begin at 2:30pm ET on Wednesday, January 21, and can be accessed live here: zoom link.

Investors interested in scheduling a one-on-one meeting with NeoVolta management during the conference can do so through the Sidoti event portal or by contacting the Company’s investor relations team.

About NeoVolta

NeoVolta is an innovator in energy storage solutions dedicated to advancing reliable, high-performance power infrastructure for residential, commercial, and utility applications. With a focus on scalable technology, domestic manufacturing, and strategic partnerships, NeoVolta is positioned to support the accelerating transition toward resilient energy systems.

For more information, visit www.neovolta.com.

Contacts

NEOV Investors

Alliance Advisors IR

ir@neovolta.com

NEOV Media

Email: press@neovolta.com

Phone: 800-364-5464