Targa Resources Corp. Announces Quarterly Dividend and Timing of Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast

HOUSTON, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE: TRGP) (“Targa” or the “Company”) today announced its quarterly dividend on common shares with respect to the fourth quarter of 2025.

Targa announced today that its board of directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $1.00 per common share, or $4.00 per common share on an annualized basis, for the fourth quarter of 2025. This cash dividend will be paid February 13, 2026, on all outstanding common shares to holders of record as of the close of business on January 30, 2026.

For the first quarter of 2026, Targa intends to recommend to its Board of Directors an increase to its common dividend to $1.25 per common share or $5.00 per common share annualized. The recommended common dividend per share increase, if approved, would be effective for the first quarter of 2026 and payable in May 2026.

The Company will report its fourth quarter 2025 financial results before the market opens for trading on Thursday, February 19, 2026, and will host a live webcast over the internet at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its 2025 fourth quarter financial results.

Event Information

Event: Targa Resources Corp. Fourth Quarter 2025 Earnings Webcast and Presentation

Date: Thursday, February 19, 2026

Time: 10:00 a.m. Central Time

Webcast: https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events or directly at https://edge.media-server.com/mmc/p/ktbyx3ix.

Replay Information

A webcast replay will be available at the link above approximately two hours after the conclusion of the event. A quarterly earnings supplement presentation and updated investor presentation will also be available at https://www.targaresources.com/investors/events .

