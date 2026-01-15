Martinrea International Inc. Announces Investment in Polyalgorithm Machine Learning Inc.

TORONTO, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Martinrea International Inc. (TSX:MRE), a diversified and global automotive supplier engaged in the design, development and manufacturing of highly engineered, value-added Lightweight Structures and Propulsion Systems, announces that the Company has acquired common shares in Polyalgorithm Machine Learning Inc. (PolyML).

PolyML is focused on advanced machine learning and data analytics designed to find solutions from large, complex, and information-dense datasets. Its novel, proprietary Fiins AI technology serves as the core intelligence behind Martinrea’s adaptive welding software platform, which is driving significant improvements in weld quality, efficiency, and energy usage. Fiins AI is also deployed in press health monitoring, providing early warning insights that substantially reduce unplanned downtime and maintenance costs. In addition to automotive and other manufacturing applications, Fiins AI has been designed to solve problems in regulated industries like financial services and healthcare, where transparency, interpretability, and trust in advanced analytical models are critical considerations for regulators, customers, and other stakeholders.

Martinrea initially invested $1.5 million to acquire a 10% equity interest in PolyML. This investment is expected to grow to $3.0 million over the next two years, representing a 20% interest, subject to conditions. Together, Martinrea and PolyML will develop new products and enhancements to the existing Fiins AI platform to be used in Martinrea’s internal operations or marketed to third parties to the benefit of both Martinrea and PolyML. Martinrea has exclusivity with PolyML for solutions specific to automotive and other select industrial applications, subject to conditions.

“Fiins AI is a key component of Martinrea’s machine learning initiative, and our Advanced Manufacturing Team is making great progress in scaling this and other innovative technologies across our global network,” said Pat D’Eramo, Martinrea’s Chief Executive Officer. “The result has been a notable improvement in cost and efficiency in our manufacturing operations where these solutions have been deployed. Our partnership with PolyML has been central to these efforts, and we look forward to continuing to grow this relationship over time.”

“We are pleased to have Martinrea International as both a customer and investor,” said Mardi Witzel, Chief Executive Officer of PolyML. “The investment reflects confidence not only in the value of our technology within advanced manufacturing, but also in its relevance to other industries where analytical rigor, interpretability, and trust are essential. We appreciate the commitment and support of the Martinrea leadership team and look forward to continuing our collaboration as PolyML advances into its next stage of growth.”

About Martinrea International Inc.

Martinrea International Inc. (TSX: MRE) is a leader in the development and production of quality metal parts, assemblies and modules, fluid management systems, and complex aluminum products focused primarily on the automotive sector. Martinrea currently operates in 57 locations in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Slovakia, Spain, China, South Africa and Japan. Martinrea’s vision is making lives better by being the best supplier we can be in the products we make and the services we provide. For more information on Martinrea, please visit www.martinrea.com.

About Polyalgorithm Machine Learning Inc. (PolyML)

PolyML develops advanced machine learning and data analytics technology designed to uncover signals in large, complex, and information-dense datasets. Its proprietary Fiins AI platform is purpose-built to support high-stakes operational and decision-making environments where trust, interpretability, and performance are critical.

For further information, please contact:

Media Contact:

Deanna Lorincz, Global Director, Communications and Marketing

E-mail: deanna.lorincz@martinrea.com

Tel: 248.392.9727

Mobile: 586.634.1766

Investor Relations Contact:

Neil Forster – Director, Investor Relations and Corporate Development

E-mail: neil.forster@martinrea.com

Tel: 289.982.3020

Mobile: 647.210.2385