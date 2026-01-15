Liberation Bioindustries Announces New Roles for Founders

RICHMOND, Ind., Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Liberation Bioindustries announces its co-founders have assumed new roles in the company; originally Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Mark Warner is now Chief Technology Officer while Etan Bendheim, originally Chief Business Officer is now CEO. The shift better aligns each leader’s expertise and focus as the company nears completion of its first precision fermentation plant in Richmond, Indiana in 2026, and advances the development of further sites in the US and around the globe.

“This transition reflects where I can be most effective for the company,” said Mark Warner, Chief Technology Officer of Liberation Bioindustries. “My focus has always been on designing and building facilities that can operate at commercial scale, and stepping into the CTO role allows me to dedicate all of my energy to getting Richmond up and running and laying the technical foundation for what comes next. I’m excited to continue working closely with Etan and the team as we move into this next phase.”

Liberation Bioindustries is in the late stages of constructing its first commercial-scale, purpose-built, precision fermentation biomanufacturing facility with a capacity of 600,000 liters and a fully dedicated downstream process (DSP). The plant will produce a range of bio-based materials, including building block ingredients for food, chemicals and other industrial products at a scale and cost that will fill a pressing need among both new and established consumer packaged goods (CPG) companies and other industrial manufacturers.

“This is an exciting moment for Liberation,” said Etan Bendheim, CEO of Liberation Bioindustries. “Mark and I have always operated with a clear division of responsibilities, and formalizing that structure puts us in the best position for what comes next. As we move toward bringing our Richmond facility into operation, this allows us to stay focused on execution while continuing to build the company around the platform we’ve created. I’m incredibly proud of the team and energized by the opportunity ahead.”

The company has made significant strides in customer acquisition, with well over 50 percent of nameplate capacity at the Richmond plant under contract or in late stages of agreements. The company has announced it will produce commercial scale volumes of Vivitein™ BLG, a dairy protein for Dutch ingredients startup Vivici. In addition, Liberation Bioindustries announced a strategic partnership with Topian, NEOM’s food company, to design and develop an advanced precision fermentation facility in Saudi Arabia. Planning for this project is underway.

Liberation Bioindustries is commercializing precision fermentation with a global network of purpose-built manufacturing facilities that enable the next wave of biotechnology advancements to produce bio-based consumer products at scale. We combine modern technology with fit-for-purpose design to bring reliable and cost-effective solutions that meet customer demand across the world. Our flagship facility in Richmond, Indiana is expected to begin production in 2026 and planning is underway for our second plant in Saudi Arabia. More information is available at www.liberation.bio.

