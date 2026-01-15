TTEC Wins Gold for AI-Powered Learning Innovation at Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards™

AUSTIN, Texas, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC), a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enhanced CX, was honored with a coveted Gold Award at the Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards™ in the Best Advance in Generative AI Learning Solution category for its Learning Wizards Suite.

“Our technology awards are built on a rigorous evaluation framework that measures true innovation, functional excellence, and quantifiable business impact. The solution providers and organizations recognized this year reflect the highest standards in the industry, demonstrating how technology can accelerate capability, efficiency, and results,” said Mike Cooke, Brandon Hall Group Chief Executive Officer.

The 2025 Brandon Hall Group Technology Excellence Awards™ recognize work in learning and development, talent management, talent acquisition, human resources, sales enablement, future of work, and education technology.

"Winning Gold at the Brandon Hall Awards is a testament to how we’re redefining learning through innovation,” said Julie Stone, TTEC’s Chief Learning Officer. “By combining cutting-edge external technology with our proprietary learning prompts and knowledge graphs, which are grounded in learning science, we create end-to-end, AI-driven curricula focused on building the skills that drive real business results. This recognition validates our commitment to delivering transformative learning experiences at scale.”

TTEC’s award-winning entry, Learning Wizards Suite, is a proprietary, AI-enabled learning design ecosystem that significantly reduces development time and improves design quality. Key features include:

AI-powered learning design – accelerates needs assessment and skills mapping.

– accelerates needs assessment and skills mapping. Human-in-the-loop approach – ensures quality and consistency.

– ensures quality and consistency. Measurable business impact – faster development, better design, aligned outcomes.





“The Learning Wizards Suite represents a leap forward in AI-enabled learning design —combining speed, scientific rigor, and human oversight to deliver measurable impact on both learner outcomes and business performance,” said Dominik Rus, TTEC’s Global Head of Learning Science, Innovation, and Technology.

Award winners will be honored at Brandon Hall Group's HCM Excellence Conference, Feb. 9-12, 2026, at the Hilton West Palm Beach, Florida.

About TTEC

TTEC (pronounced T-TEC) Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: TTEC) is a leading global CX (customer experience) technology and services innovator for AI-enabled digital CX solutions. Serving iconic and disruptive brands, TTEC's outcome-based solutions span the entire enterprise, touch every virtual interaction channel, and improve each step of the customer journey. Leveraging next-gen digital technology, the Company's TTEC Digital business designs, builds, and operates omnichannel contact center technology, CRM, AI, and analytics solutions. The Company's TTEC Engage business delivers AI-enhanced customer engagement, customer acquisition and growth, tech support, back office, and fraud prevention services. Founded in 1982, the Company's singular obsession with CX excellence has earned it leading client, customer, and employee satisfaction scores across the globe. The Company's employees operate on six continents and bring technology and humanity together to deliver happy customers and differentiated business results. To learn more visit us at ttec.com.

