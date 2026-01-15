ATHA Energy Announces $25 Million LIFE Private Placement of Flow-Through Shares

Not for distribution to United States newswire services or for dissemination in the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATHA Energy Corp. (TSXV:SASK) (FRA:X5U) (OTCQB:SASKF) (“ATHA” or the “Company”) announces today that it has entered into an agreement pursuant to which Canaccord Genuity Corp. and CIBC World Markets have agreed to act as co-lead agents and joint bookrunners, for and on behalf of a syndicate of agents (the “Agents”), in connection with a best efforts private placement of up to 24,510,000 flow-through shares of the Company (each, a “FT Share”) at a price of $1.02 per FT Share, for gross proceeds of up to $25,000,200.

The Agents will also have the option, exercisable in whole or in part at any time prior to the closing of the Offering, to sell up to an additional 3,676,500 FT Shares. In the event that the option is exercised in its entirety, the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering will be C$28,750,230.

The Company will use an amount equal to the gross proceeds received by the Company from the sale of the FT Shares, pursuant to the Tax Act, to incur (or be deemed to incur) eligible “Canadian exploration expenses” that qualify as “flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures” (as both terms are defined in the Tax Act) (the “Qualifying Expenditures”) related to the Company’s projects in Canada as more fully described in the offering document, on or before December 31, 2027, and to renounce all the Qualifying Expenditures in favour of the subscribers of the FT Shares effective December 31, 2026. In the event the Company is unable to renounce Qualifying Expenditures effective on or prior to December 31, 2026 for each FT Share purchased in an aggregate amount not less than the gross proceeds raised from the issue of the FT Shares or the Qualifying Expenditures are otherwise reduced by the Canada Revenue Agency, the Company will indemnify each subscriber of the FT Shares for any additional taxes payable by such subscriber as a result of the Company’s failure to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures or as a result of the reduction as agreed.

The Offering is expected to close on or about February 5, 2026, or such other date as the Company and the Agents may agree and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “Exchange”).

Subject to compliance with applicable regulatory requirements and in accordance with National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions (“NI 45-106”), the FT Shares will be offered for sale to purchasers resident in Canada and/or other qualifying jurisdictions pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of NI 45-106 as amended and supplemented by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption. The securities issued to Canadian resident subscribers in the Offering will not be subject to a hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

There is an offering document related to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company’s website at www.athaenergy.com. Prospective investors should read this offering document before making an investment decision.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of any of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, including any of the securities in the United States of America. The securities have not been and will not be registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “1933 Act”) or any state securities laws and may not be offered or sold within the United States or to, or for account or benefit of, U.S. persons unless registered under the 1933 Act and applicable state securities laws, or an exemption from such registration requirements is available. “United States” and “U.S. person” have the meaning ascribed to them in Regulation S under the 1933 Act.

About ATHA

ATHA is a Canadian mineral company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium assets in the pursuit of a clean energy future. With a strategically balanced portfolio including three 100%-owned post discovery uranium projects (the Angilak Project located in Nunavut, and CMB Discoveries in Labrador, and the newly discovered basement hosted GMZ high-grade uranium discovery located in the Athabasca Basin). In addition, the Company holds a larges cumulative prospective exploration land package (>7 million acres) in two prominent basins for uranium discoveries – ATHA is well positioned to drive value. ATHA also holds a 10% carried interest in key Athabasca Basin exploration projects operated by NexGen Energy Ltd. and IsoEnergy Ltd. For more information visit www.athaenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The information contained herein contains “forward-looking information” within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. “Forward-looking information” includes, but is not limited to, statements with respect to the activities, events or developments that the Company expects or anticipates will or may occur in the future, including, without limitation, statements with respect to, the completion of the Offering; the expected gross proceeds of the Offering; the use of proceeds from the Offering; the anticipated date for closing of the Offering; the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including approval of the Exchange; the expected incurrence by the Company of eligible Canadian exploration expenses that will qualify as flow-through critical mineral mining expenditures on or before December 31, 2027; and the renunciation by the Company of the Canadian exploration expenses (on a pro rata basis) to each subscriber of FT Shares by no later than effective December 31, 2026. Generally, but not always, forward-looking information can be identified by the use of words such as “plans”, “expects”, “is expected”, “budget”, “scheduled”, “estimates”, “forecasts”, “intends”, “anticipates”, or “believes” or the negative connotation thereof or variations of such words and phrases or state that certain actions, events or results “may”, “could”, “would”, “might” or “will be taken”, “occur” or “be achieved” or the negative connotation thereof.

Such forward-looking information is based on numerous assumptions, including among others, that the results of planned exploration activities are as anticipated, the price of uranium and other commodities, the anticipated cost of planned exploration activities, that general business and economic conditions will not change in a material adverse manner, that financing will be available if and when needed and on reasonable terms, that third party contractors, equipment and supplies and governmental and other approvals required to conduct the Company’s planned exploration activities will be available on reasonable terms and in a timely manner. Although the assumptions made by the Company in providing forward-looking information are considered reasonable by management at the time, there can be no assurance that such assumptions will prove to be accurate.

Forward-looking information and statements also involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors, which may cause actual events or results in future periods to differ materially from any projections of future events or results expressed or implied by such forward-looking information or statements, including, among others: negative operating cash flow and dependence on third party financing; uncertainty of additional financing; no known current mineral resources or reserves; the limited operating history of the Company; aboriginal title and consultation issues; reliance on key management and other personnel; actual results of exploration activities being different than anticipated; changes in exploration programs based upon results; availability of third party contractors; availability of equipment and supplies; failure of equipment to operate as anticipated; accidents; effects of weather and other natural phenomena and other risks associated with the mineral exploration industry; environmental risks; changes in laws and regulations; community relations and delays in obtaining governmental or other approvals and the risk factors with respect to the Company set out in the Company’s filings with the Canadian securities regulators and available under the Company’s profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.