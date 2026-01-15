ARDT INVESTOR ALERT: Kirby McInerney LLP Advises Ardent Health, Inc. Investors of Class Action Lawsuit

NEW YORK, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kirby McInerney LLP reminds investors who purchased Ardent Health, Inc. (“Ardent” or the “Company”) (NYSE:ARDT) securities to contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests in the securities fraud class action lawsuit at no cost.

What Is The Lawsuit About?

The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of investors who purchased securities during the period of July 18 2024 through November 12, 2025, inclusive (“the Class Period”). The lawsuit alleges that Ardent stated it employed an active monitoring process to determine the collectability of its accounts receivable, which included detailed reviews of historical collections as a primary source of information. In truth, however, Ardent did not primarily rely on detailed reviews of historical collections when determining the collectability of its accounts receivable, but instead utilized a 180-day cliff, at which point an account became fully reserved. This practice allowed Ardent to report higher amounts of accounts receivable during the Class Period and delay recognizing losses on uncollectable accounts.

On November 12, 2025, Ardent issued a press release announcing its financial results for the third quarter of 2025. In connection with that release, the Company disclosed that it recorded a $43 million reduction in revenue due to a change in accounting estimates regarding the collectability of accounts receivable. Ardent also revealed a $54 million increase to its professional liability reserves related to claims arising in New Mexico. On this news, the price of Ardent shares declined by $4.75 per share, or approximately 33.8%, from $14.05 per share on November 12, 2025 to close at $9.30 on November 13, 2025.

What Should I Do?

If you purchased or otherwise acquired Ardent securities, have information, or would like to learn more about this investigation, please contact Lauren Molinaro of Kirby McInerney LLP by email at investigations@kmllp.com, or fill out the contact form below, to discuss your rights or interests with respect to these matters at no cost.

