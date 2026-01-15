Mayor Michelle Wu & Red Sox Alum Lenny DiNardo Deliver All Kids Bike Program To Boston Kindergarteners

Rapid City, South Dakota, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- With a mission to teach every child in America to ride a bike in kindergarten PE class, All Kids Bike—a national 501(c)(3) nonprofit—is bringing its Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program to Beethoven Elementary School in Boston, MA, which is celebrating its 100th year this year. Boston Mayor Michelle Wu and former Red Sox pitcher Lenny DiNardo led the unveiling ceremony, delivering new bikes and the life-changing program to the school.

“We are incredibly grateful to Mayor Michelle Wu, Boston Public Schools, and Red Sox alum Lenny DiNardo for joining us to celebrate and support Boston’s youngest learners,” said Lisa Weyer, executive director of the Strider Education Foundation. “Their presence made this moment even more meaningful as kindergarteners were surprised with the opportunity to learn a lifelong skill that builds confidence, independence, and joy. Experiences like this show students that their community is invested in their growth—both inside and outside the classroom.”

The ready-to-teach program includes teacher training and certification, a comprehensive 8-lesson curriculum with lesson plans, games, and activities, a fleet of 24 Strider balance-to-pedal bikes, pedal conversion kits, fully adjustable student helmets, an instructor bike with pedal conversion kit and helmet, two rolling storage racks, and access to a resource portal with live support for the life of the program. Beethoven Elementary celebrated the introduction of the program with a kickoff event, where staff and students participated in hands-on activities to get started with the bikes.

"The Strider Education Foundation's All Kids Bike Program teaches our youngest learners how to ride a bike through a developmentally appropriate, structured curriculum,” said Mayor Michelle Wu. “The City of Boston is thrilled to support this program to help our youngest students start learning how to ride a bike right during their gym class at school. We will continue our work to build a family friendly Boston where our kids and young people are connected to resources and opportunity across neighborhoods."

The All Kids Bike Kindergarten PE Learn-to-Ride Program supports the development of the whole child—encouraging emotional growth, cognitive engagement, and social interaction through active, movement-based learning. By introducing biking as in-school education, the program helps build confidence, coordination, and a sense of personal achievement in young students.

At Beethoven Elementary, the program is expected to positively impact approximately 100 kindergarten students each year by teaching them how to ride a bike in PE class. With equipment that has an expected lifespan of 7 to 10 years, it is estimated that up to 1,000 students will benefit from this initiative over the next decade.

"Boston Public Schools is committed to making investments that benefit the whole child, from their learning experiences in the classroom to their health and social well-being, outside of school," said Boston Public Schools Superintendent Mary Skipper. "By introducing kindergarteners to biking at an early age, we’re building confidence, coordination, and healthy habits that will support lifelong wellness and learning. We extend our gratitude to All Kids Bike and our numerous community partners who continuously help create joyful and meaningful experiences that position our students for long-term success.”

"By providing our youngest learners access to the Learn-to-Ride Program, we are helping to build their confidence and independence while encouraging them to discover their potential," said Beethoven Elementary Principal Ed Puliafico. “Witnessing our students take that first ride is incredibly powerful and we are excited to bring this experience into our school community in a way that supports both physical activity and social-emotional growth.”

All Kids Bike is committed to helping children reach a key developmental milestone while gaining a skill that promotes lifelong fitness, independent transportation, and emotional well-being. Every child deserves the chance to experience the joy of two wheels—and this program makes that possible. Find out more at www.allkidsbike.org.

