Silly Nice Named One of the “Top 10 Black-Owned Cannabis Brands to Support in 2026” by Weedmaps

New York, NY, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Silly Nice, the rapidly rising, Black- and Veteran-owned cannabis brand known for its high-quality concentrates, infused flower, and distinct small-batch ethos, has been officially recognized by Weedmaps as one of the “10 Black-Owned Cannabis Businesses to Support in 2026.” The honor comes amid a major surge in consumer demand for authentic, independent cannabis brands that represent both craft quality and cultural integrity.

The full article published by Weedmaps, a leading technology platform powering cannabis discovery and education, highlights ten brands across the U.S. that are shifting the landscape with community-driven values, powerful storytelling, and excellence in product quality. Silly Nice joins a shortlist of impactful names selected for their contribution to cannabis culture, business resilience, and ownership equity in an industry still working to correct decades of exclusion and injustice.

“We’re deeply grateful to Weedmaps for the recognition,” said LeVar Thomas, Co-Founder of Silly Nice. “Our journey has always been about more than product. It’s about building something real from the ground up—something rooted in quality, family, and purpose. We put our name on every jar and every gram like it means something, because it does. This kind of acknowledgment reminds us that staying true to who you are is always the right move.”

From Legacy Roots to Licensed Shelves Across New York

Launched in March 2024, Silly Nice has become one of the most talked-about brands in New York’s fast-evolving cannabis ecosystem. With products now stocked in over 125 licensed dispensaries from Brooklyn to Buffalo, the company has grown rapidly without compromising its original vision: deliver powerful, lab-tested, terpene-rich cannabis products that people can trust and enjoy.

What started as a small, family-led team of cultivators, creatives, and veterans has quickly evolved into a statewide movement. The brand’s signature products—including Diamond Powder, Bubble Hash, Frosted Hash Balls, and live resin infused & diamond powder frosted flower—have earned praise from connoisseurs, new smokers, and dispensary buyers alike for their flavor, potency, and consistency.

Silly Nice also offers a growing line of 2G AIO disposable vapes and 1G 510 carts, with terpene-heavy strains like Pink Stardust, Runtz, and Alaskan Thunder Fck*—all rigorously tested and packaged using sustainable materials.

A Mission That’s Bigger Than the Bag

Beyond its product innovation, Silly Nice is equally committed to reshaping perceptions around who gets to lead in cannabis. As a Black-owned and Veteran-led business, the brand champions transparency, ownership, and cultural pride at every level of the supply chain. Whether it's investing in sustainable packaging made from hemp-based or ocean-recovered materials, or launching local outreach and education efforts, the team behind Silly Nice remains focused on impact that extends beyond profit.

“Being Black- and Veteran-owned means we understand what it’s like to be overlooked—and what it takes to build something lasting anyway,” said Thomas. “Our mission is to build a brand that people not only love, but believe in. We’re here for the long haul.”

This same sense of mission has helped Silly Nice forge strategic partnerships with licensed processors like Veterans Holdings and distribution partners across the state who believe in spotlighting high-quality products from underrepresented founders.

Weedmaps Recognition Underscores a New Era of Cannabis Culture

Weedmaps’ annual “10 Black-Owned Cannabis Businesses to Support” list has become a respected industry touchpoint for recognizing excellence, equity, and entrepreneurial grit in an industry still marred by systemic disparity. For Silly Nice, the feature affirms that the work being done in New York—from carefully crafted products to intentional brand storytelling—is resonating far beyond city borders.

"Being listed by Weedmaps alongside other incredible Black-owned cannabis brands is more than a media mention—it’s a milestone," said Thomas. "It tells us we’re building something that matters, not just for our team but for our community."

The recognition also comes at a pivotal time as New York’s adult-use market enters a new phase of maturity, with more consumers demanding transparency, authenticity, and accountability from the brands they support. Silly Nice is not only meeting those expectations, but helping raise the standard.

Where to Find Silly Nice

Silly Nice products can be found at licensed dispensaries throughout New York State, including in NYC, Long Island, Hudson Valley, and Upstate. The brand recently launched an upgraded real-time store locator and delivery map powered by Weedmaps, making it easier for consumers to find nearby retailers with current inventory.

Product menus and lab results are also publicly available at sillynice.com/menu, where users can explore strains, terpenes, and batch-specific COAs.

About Silly Nice

Silly Nice is a premium, small-batch cannabis brand proudly Black- and Veteran-owned, with products available exclusively in New York State. Known for its powerful concentrates, infused flower, hash-based innovation, and sustainable packaging, Silly Nice is redefining what a craft cannabis brand can be in a regulated market. Every product is lab-tested, terpene-rich, and built with care—for real people and real life.

To learn more or explore the full lineup, visit sillynice.com.