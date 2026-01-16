CZR Exchange Strengthens Global Institutional Relationships at CFC St. Moritz

Davos, Switzerland, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- CZR Exchange, a next-generation global digital asset trading platform, reinforced its international presence at CFC St. Moritz, where Founder Charlie Rothkopf represented the company in high-level discussions with global investors, founders, and institutional market participants. The engagement reflects CZR Exchange’s continued focus on building long-term institutional relationships as it scales its infrastructure and global operations.

Hosted in one of the world’s most exclusive alpine destinations, CFC St. Moritz brought together leading family offices, venture capital firms, and financial innovators across finance, technology, and emerging markets. CZR Exchange’s participation underscored growing institutional interest in performance-driven, compliant, and globally scalable digital asset exchange infrastructure.

Throughout the event, Rothkopf participated in private meetings and strategic discussions addressing regulatory alignment, institutional-grade exchange architecture, and execution-focused trading systems—core pillars of CZR Exchange’s long-term vision. Attendees expressed strong interest in the platform’s approach to building durable, high-performance infrastructure designed for serious traders and long-term market participants.

“Events like CFC are where alignment happens,” said Charlie Rothkopf, Founder of CZR Exchange. “It’s not about hype — it’s about building infrastructure that is trusted, scalable, and ready for the next phase of global adoption.”

CZR Exchange continues to gain momentum as it progresses toward key operational milestones, maintaining a strong emphasis on infrastructure resilience, refined user experience, and international scalability. The company’s presence in St. Moritz reflects a broader strategy of direct engagement with capital partners, operators, and decision-makers shaping the future of global financial markets.

As international momentum builds, CZR Exchange’s expanding institutional network further positions the platform to operate at the intersection of innovation, execution excellence, and global scale.

About CZR Exchange

CZR Exchange is a global digital asset trading platform headquartered in the Cayman Islands. Combining cutting-edge technology with a compliance-driven approach, CZR enables users to trade seamlessly across borders while ensuring instant settlement and institutional-grade security.

Media Contact

press@czrex.com

+1 (646) 555-0193

Disclaimer:

This press release is for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice, financial guidance, or a solicitation to buy or sell any securities or cryptocurrencies. The statements, views, and opinions expressed in this release are solely those of the issuing company or its authorized representatives. The publisher, distributor, and any associated third parties make no representations or guarantees of profit, and explicitly disclaim any liability for losses or damages incurred as a result of using or relying on the information presented.

Cryptocurrency and digital asset investments carry a high level of risk, including the potential loss of all capital. There are no guarantees of performance, and markets may become illiquid or go to zero. Readers are strongly encouraged to conduct their own independent research and consult with licensed financial professionals before making any investment decisions.

By accessing and reading this press release, you agree not to reproduce, distribute, or use this content for any unlawful or unauthorized purposes. Use of this content signifies your acceptance of these terms.

For any questions or clarifications, please contact the issuing company directly. Do not contact the publisher, distributor, or any unrelated third party.