Axiom Aviation Offers the Essentials on New Risks from Connected Aircraft Systems and How Operators Can Stay Protected

Cleveland, OH, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

As in-flight connectivity on private jets continues to advance, cybersecurity has become an increasingly important consideration. While we are not aviation cybersecurity experts, we believe in being a helpful partner. That commitment includes assisting our clients as they seek to understand the broader challenges shaping modern aviation.

This article offers a high-level overview intended to equip aircraft owners and operators with the insight needed to ask informed questions about cybersecurity in private jets.

The New Connected Cabin

In the early days of business or private aviation, the cabin was a sanctuary of isolation. Executives and high-net-worth individuals could fly without the constant interruption of emails, video calls and digital notifications. That era has definitively ended. Today, connectivity is not just an optional luxury. It has become a fundamental requirement for most buyers and charter clients. Business leaders expect the ability to conduct high-stakes meetings via video conference at 40,000 feet just as seamlessly as they would in a boardroom on the ground.

Rapid advancements in satellite technology and air-to-ground networks have driven this shift. Providers can now roll out systems offering broadband-level speeds, a concept that was unimaginable just a decade ago.

For example, services like Starlink have introduced low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite internet to the aviation market. It delivers high-speed connectivity that supports even resource-intensive activities like streaming and gaming. At the same time, long-standing industry leaders like Gogo Business Aviation continue to innovate with 5G networks and advanced air-to-ground systems built for the unique needs of business aviation.

When you bring all these sophisticated systems together, a modern private jet becomes, in effect, a flying data center. Passengers bring smartphones, laptops, tablets and smartwatches—all of them connect to the aircraft’s Wi-Fi network. This enables unprecedented productivity and entertainment, but it fundamentally changes the risk profile of the aircraft.

The digital perimeter of the aircraft is no longer defined by physical security at the hangar. It now extends to every device that connects to its network.

The Hidden Challenge: Data Security Aloft

The primary concern for most passengers regarding cybersecurity is often the dramatic “Hollywood” scenario of a hacker taking control of the aircraft. However, industry experts agree: The more immediate and likely threat is to data security.

Designers of modern aircraft systems typically use an architecture that separates critical avionics (flight control systems) from the passenger entertainment and Wi-Fi networks. This concept, often called network segmentation, is a critical defense layer. Its job is to prevent a compromised passenger device from affecting the safe operation of the aircraft.

The real hidden challenge is the vulnerability of the data being transmitted. High-profile individuals and corporate executives often discuss sensitive mergers, acquisitions and proprietary strategies while in flight. An unsecured aircraft network is a ripe target for corporate espionage or data interception. Cybercriminals are increasingly advanced, and the high value of the targets aboard business jets makes them attractive subjects for digital eavesdropping.

The threat is not always external, either. The “insider threat” remains a significant vector in cybersecurity across all industries, including aviation. This does not necessarily imply malicious intent by crew or staff. More often, it results from human error.

For instance, a passenger might not know that their laptop is infected and log onto the cabin Wi-Fi. Experts agree that a significant percentage of cybersecurity incidents are caused by human error or insider actions.

These are today’s realities, and they demonstrate that technology alone cannot solve every security challenge. Operational procedures and awareness are just as vital.

Built-In Defenses from Connectivity Providers

Fortunately, the companies providing connectivity hardware and services are acutely aware of these risks. They have invested heavily in infrastructure to reduce them. Cybersecurity is rarely an afterthought for major providers. It is woven into the fabric of their service offerings.

Gogo Business Aviation, for example, emphasizes that security is built into every element of its connection. They combine their own network infrastructure with in-house cybersecurity experts to monitor traffic. That includes leveraging threat detection algorithms that continuously monitor in-flight systems to identify and address potential issues before they become major problems. They also employ encryption protocols to ensure end-to-end security for data transmission.

Evolving Standards and Regulatory Landscape

Aviation’s rules and regulations around cybersecurity continue to evolve to stay in sync with technological changes. The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) and other authorities are taking an active role in defining cybersecurity standards for the industry.

The National Business Aviation Association (NBAA) is another key resource, providing operators with extensive guidance. For example, they promote the idea of treating a private jet’s Wi-Fi network as what is sometimes referred to as a “zero-trust” environment. In other words, the network should not automatically trust any device or user. The NBAA also emphasizes the importance of establishing best practices for device usage and staying vigilant regarding threats and practices like GPS spoofing and jamming.

What does this shifting landscape mean for buyers and owners? It means that regulatory compliance regarding cybersecurity will likely become a standard part of aircraft airworthiness and maintenance. Just as an aircraft must meet safety standards for its engines and airframe, it will increasingly need to meet standards for its digital resilience.

Cybersecurity Best Practices for Jet Owners and Operators

Many manufacturers and service providers offer robust cybersecurity tools. However, ultimately, the responsibility for security rests with the operator. Making all stakeholders aware of cyberthreats is as important as the hardware installed on the aircraft.

Cybersecurity experts advise that owners should consider the following steps to enhance their security posture:

Establish strong network segmentation. Ensure that passenger Wi-Fi networks are separated from crew networks and flight operations data to prevent cross-contamination between critical and non-critical systems.

Implement a guest network. Create a specific connection for casual use that is distinct from the secure network used for sensitive business communications or flight planning.

Enforce strict password protocols. Require complex passwords for all onboard networks and change them frequently to prevent unauthorized access by former employees or previous passengers.

Update software regularly. Apply patches to onboard systems and firmware as soon as they are released, as outdated systems are often the most vulnerable.

Conduct periodic crew training. Educate flight crew and staff to recognize potential cyberthreats, such as phishing attempts or suspicious network activity, to reduce the risk of human error.

Inform network users. Make an overview of security information available as someone logs on to the network, including recommended best practices.

Looking Ahead

Looking to the future of private aviation, owners and operators will have to pay even more attention to the intersection of connectivity and security for many reasons, including that stakeholders, such as charter customers, will have questions. Is the network secure? Are the passenger and crew networks separated? How does the network “trust” devices? How often do you change passwords?

Artificial intelligence (AI)—for all of its many benefits—is also creating new risks. It can improve threat detection and identify anomalies in network traffic faster than any human analyst could. However, bad actors may also use it to launch more effective attacks.

Ultimately, today’s connected aircraft cabins provide significant advantages, and the technologies that enable them are undoubtedly here to stay. Despite the evolving threat picture, aircraft owners and operators can enjoy the benefits of the latest technology safely by leveraging the services of reputable technology partners who prioritize security.

That is good news for you, whether you are managing current assets or acquiring a new aircraft. For information about our aircraft sales and brokerage, acquisitions, project management and consulting services, please contact us.

About Axiom Aviation, Inc.

Axiom Aviation delivers personalized, dedicated service that takes the weight of the aircraft transaction process off clients’ shoulders. From aircraft and market review, and physically evaluating the aircraft, to overseeing inspections and performing formal appraisals, Axiom Aviation serves as a trusted advisor to aircraft owners and aircraft finance companies. Axiom Aviation is a proud Accredited member of the International Aircraft Dealers Association and the National Aircraft Finance Association. For more information, visit AxiomAv.com.

Media Contacts

Andy Toy, President/Managing Partner

Mike Herchick, COO/Managing Partner

216-261-8934