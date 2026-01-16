Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Volume to Worth USD 20,440.10 Tons by 2035

Ottawa, Jan. 15, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global sustainable paper chemicals market size was estimated at USD 40.19 billion in 2025 and is expected to increase from USD 41.98 billion in 2026 to USD 62.12 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 4.45% from 2026 to 2035. In terms of volume, the market is projected to grow from 14,650.00 tons in 2025 to 20,440.10 tons by 2035. growing at a CAGR of 3.34% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the sustainable paper chemicals market with the largest volume share of 43.00% in 2025. The market is driven by demand for eco-friendly packaging, strict environmental regulations, and a shift towards advanced, non-toxic chemical formulations. A study published by Towards Chemical and Materials a sister firm of Precedence Research.

What is Going on in the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Industry?

The rising awareness of environmental and climatic challenges, stringent environmental regulations, and growing push toward the circular economy initiative are reinforcing the shift towards sustainable formulation. Additionally, the global consumer preference for eco-friendly solutions is boosting demand for sustainable alternatives in paper manufacturing.

Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Report Highlights

The Asia Pacific dominated the global sustainable paper chemicals market with the largest volume share of 43.00% in 2025.

The sustainable paper chemicals market in North America is expected to grow at a substantial CAGR of 4.76% from 2026 to 2035.

The Europe sustainable paper chemicals market segment accounted for the major volume share of 23.50% in 2025.

By product type, the functional sustainable chemicals segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 50.12% in 2025.

By product type, the pulping & sustainable bleaching agents segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of 4.27% from 2026 to 2035.

By raw material, the plant-based polysaccharides (Starch) segment led the market with the largest revenue volume share of 45% in 2025.

By end use, the food and beverage packaging segment dominated the market and accounted for the largest volume share of 38.2% in 2025.





Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Report Scope

Report Attribute Details Market size value in 2022 USD 41.98 Billion / 15,202.3 Tons Revenue forecast in 2030 USD 62.12 Billion / 20,440.1 Tons Growth Rate CAGR 4.45% Base year for estimation 2025 Forecast period 2026 - 2035 Quantitative units Value (Billion / Million), Volume (Tons) Segments covered By Chemical Function & Product Type , By Raw Material & Feedstock Origin, By End-Use Sector Focus, By Region Key companies profiled Ecolab Inc. (Nalco Water) (USA), Solenis LLC (USA), BASF SE (Germany), Kemira Oyj (Finland), Nouryon (Netherlands) , Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA) , Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA) , Archroma (Switzerland) , Harima Chemicals Group, Inc. (Japan) , SNF Group (France) , Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan) , Ingredion Incorporated (USA) , Roquette Frères (France) , Kurita Water Industries Ltd. (Japan) , Clariant AG (Switzerland)

Major Government Initiatives for the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Industry:

Green Chemistry R&D Initiative: The Indian Government's Principal Scientific Adviser identifies the pulp and paper industry as a priority sector for developing a roadmap for sustainable R&D interventions. Production-Linked Incentive (PLI) Scheme: This scheme offers financial benefits to boost domestic chemical manufacturing, incentivising the production of high-performance and eco-friendly specialty chemicals. Ecomark Rules: Notified by the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, these rules encourage demand for environmentally friendly paper products and sustainable production processes. Chemical Promotion Development Scheme (CPDS): This initiative provides grants-in-aid to conduct workshops and research on green technologies and chemical safety within the industry. Petrochemicals Research & Innovation Commendation (PRIC) Scheme: The government felicitates and rewards innovations in sustainable polymers and green manufacturing processes. Centres of Excellence (CoE) for Sustainable Polymers: Specialized research centres provide funding to develop biodegradable polymers and bio-engineered materials as alternatives to traditional chemical additives. Extended Producer Responsibility (EPR) Guidelines: These guidelines mandate that producers of paper packaging take responsibility for collection and recycling, driving the adoption of recyclable chemical coatings and adhesives. National BioE3 Policy: This policy fosters high-performance biomanufacturing to promote sustainable packaging materials, reducing dependency on fossil-fuel-based chemicals.

What Are the Major Trends in the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market?

Enzymatic & Microbial Processing: The major shift towards targeted enzymes and microbial feedstocks lowers energy and water consumption with improved fiber quality for high-performance applications.

The major shift towards targeted enzymes and microbial feedstocks lowers energy and water consumption with improved fiber quality for high-performance applications. Sustainability and Eco-Friendly Solutions: The increasing focus on reducing environmental impact and strict regulations is driving the adoption of green chemistry principles, bio-based and sustainable chemicals, and low-toxicity chemicals.

The increasing focus on reducing environmental impact and strict regulations is driving the adoption of green chemistry principles, bio-based and sustainable chemicals, and low-toxicity chemicals. PFAS-Free Bio-based Coatings: Driven by manufacturers' implementation in biodegradable and compostable barrier coatings. Innovations in bio-based coatings provide grease and moisture resistance for food packaging without compromising recyclability.





Market Dynamics

Driver

The global push towards zero-waste manufacturing is driving the circular economy market, which enables repeated recycling cycles. With the rise in e-commerce, new specialized resins and retention have been developed to maintain the structural integrity of paper through multiple recycling cycles, supporting zero-waste production goals.

Restraint

The high production costs and raw material price volatility restrain the market. The manufacturing cost of eco-friendly, bio-based chemicals is higher than conventional chemicals. Additionally, the industry is challenged by a lack of reliable supply of raw material, restraining the market growth.

Market Opportunity

Which Bio-Materials Offer the Best Commercial Scalability?

The growing focus on industrial-scale production of seaweed extract, nanocellulose (MFC), and polyhydroxyalkanoate (PHA) provides high grease resistance used in commercial-scale like home-compostable in food service and packaging solutions with improved performance for moisture resistance, durability, and printability.

Can Digital Innovation& Technological Shift Ensure Long-term Profitability and the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Leadership?

The industry is integrating AI-driven control systems, IoT sensors, and digital twins to provide real-time monitoring and automated, precise chemical dosing, which improves efficiency, minimizes waste, and ensures consistent product quality. The technological shift driving the development of press-applied aqueous dispersions and precision coating systems which accelerating the adoption of PFAS-free solutions.

Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Segmentation Insights

By Chemical Function & Product Type Insights

Why did the Functional Sustainable Chemicals Segment Dominate the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market in 2025?

The functional sustainable chemicals dominated the market due to their essential role in making high-performance, durable paper products as an additive. As the global drive to replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper alternatives. These chemicals enhance properties like superior strength, printability, and moisture resistance, vital for packaging and hygiene products. Growing environmental regulations and consumer demand for sophisticated functional sustainable chemicals drive continuous growth across application sectors.

The pulping & sustainable bleaching agents’ segment is anticipated to grow fastest in the market during the forecast period. propelled by strict environmental laws, increasing use of innovative enzymatic solutions, and a push to eliminate chlorinated compounds through eco-friendly processes like elemental chlorine-free processes that depend on oxygen, ozone, and hydrogen peroxide, boosting process efficiency, reducing energy consumption, and reducing pollution.

Raw Material Insights

Which Raw Material Segment Held the Dominating Share of the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market in 2025?

The plant-based polysaccharides (Starch) segment dominated the market, owing to their versatility, cost-effectiveness, and eco-friendliness. This segment is utilized in the papermaking process, acting as a bonding agent and sizing agent to improve fiber retention. They enhance paper strength, smoothness, and printability without adverse impacts, thereby supporting recycling and circular economy goals.

The microbial/biotech feedstocks segment is set to experience the fastest growth, driven by the emergence of precision sustainability and advanced biomanufacturing utilizing engineered microorganisms and an enzymatic system to produce precise, biodegradable chemicals from industrial waste. This reduces raw material use and supports sustainable, zero-waste production.

End Use Insights

How did the Food & Beverage Packaging Segment hold the Largest Share of the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market?

The food & beverage packaging segment dominated the market due to massive industrial demand for performance-driven packaging solutions and is supported by strict environmental regulations. High demand for safe, biodegradable solutions like greaseproof and moisture barriers, driven by the shift from plastics and the growth of e-commerce and food delivery services, which require durable, recyclable, and sustainable paper formats, solidifies this segment's leading position in chemical consumption.

The E-commerce & logistics segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR during the projected period. The growth fueled by online shopping has created a massive demand for durable, lightweight, and eco-friendly paperboard. Sustainable chemicals enhance paper properties such as compression strength and shock resistance without adding weight, promoting recyclable solutions that meet consumer and regulatory needs that boosting rapid innovation and consumption.

Regional Insights

The Asia Pacific sustainable paper chemicals market size was valued at USD 17.38 billion in 2025 and is expected to be worth around USD 26.83 billion by 2035, exhibiting at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.65% over the forecast period from 2026 to 2035. the sustainable paper chemicals market volume was estimated at 6,299.5 tons in 2025 and is projected to reach 8,407.0 tons by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 3.26% from 2026 to 2035. Asia Pacific dominated the sustainable paper chemicals market with 43.0% share in 2025, due to the ongoing heavy paper production and packaging demand.

How did Asia Pacific Dominate the Global Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market?

The Asia Pacific region leads the global market due to rapid industrial growth, increased paper demand, and environmental policies. Urbanization, e-commerce expansion, and government incentives are driving demand for eco-friendly, bio-based chemicals, replacing traditional petroleum-based options. The government's stringent environmental regulations and significant paper production capacity of this region lead to a market position.

China Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Trends

China dominates with its vast manufacturing hub, rapid urbanization, and strict environmental regulations, boosting demand for advanced bio-based chemicals to produce high-performance recyclable products. The innovations, including waterless stone paper and consumer preferences, are accelerating market expansion.

Why is North America the Fastest-Growing Region in the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Industry?

North America is rapidly growing, supported by strict regulations, sophisticated infrastructure, and a consumer shift toward eco-friendly packaging. The region's focus on R&D and biotech innovations, such as enzymatic processing, enhances sustainable, low-impact production, aligns with global goals.

U.S. Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Trends

The U.S. market is primarily driven by stringent environmental regulations, strong consumer demand for eco-friendly products, and the increasing e-commerce sector's demand for sustainable packaging solutions. The regulation, combined with technological innovation and investment uplifting the market.

More Insights in Towards Chemical and Materials:

What is Going on Around the Global Sustainable Paper Chemicals Industry?

In March 2025, Kemira and IFF announced a joint venture to produce biobased materials. The partnership focuses on renewable products to help the paper industry by maintaining cost-efficiency and high performance on a commercial scale.



Top Market Players in the Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market & Their Offerings:

Tier 1:

Ecolab (Nalco Water): Delivers integrated digital and chemical solutions that minimize water and energy consumption in paper production.

Delivers integrated digital and chemical solutions that minimize water and energy consumption in paper production. BASF SE: Supplies eco-friendly binders and sizing agents designed to meet strict global sustainability and performance standards.

Supplies eco-friendly binders and sizing agents designed to meet strict global sustainability and performance standards. Kemira Oyj: Focuses on bio-based strength additives and barrier coatings to create plastic-free, recyclable packaging.

Focuses on bio-based strength additives and barrier coatings to create plastic-free, recyclable packaging. Solenis LLC: Develops barrier coatings and additives that replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper-based alternatives.

Develops barrier coatings and additives that replace single-use plastics with sustainable paper-based alternatives. Harima Chemicals: Utilizes pine-derived and rosin-based chemicals to provide renewable sizing solutions for papermaking.

Utilizes pine-derived and rosin-based chemicals to provide renewable sizing solutions for papermaking. Nouryon: Offers specialty microspheres and silica that reduce the material weight and carbon footprint of paper products.

Offers specialty microspheres and silica that reduce the material weight and carbon footprint of paper products. Archroma: Provides non-toxic colorants and brighteners that prioritize circularity and chemical safety in paper manufacturing.

Provides non-toxic colorants and brighteners that prioritize circularity and chemical safety in paper manufacturing. Kurita Water Industries: Specializes in water treatment technologies that improve resource efficiency and reduce waste in mill operations.

Tier 2:

Roquette Frères (France)

Clariant AG (Switzerland)

SNF Group (France)

Mitsubishi Chemical Group (Japan)

Ingredion Incorporated (USA)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (USA)

Buckman Laboratories International, Inc. (USA)



Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market Report Segmentation

This report forecasts revenue growth at global, regional, and country levels and provides an analysis of the latest industry trends in each of the sub-segments from 2019 to 2035. For this study, Towards Chemical and Materials has segmented the global Sustainable Paper Chemicals Market

By Chemical Function & Product Type

Functional Sustainable Chemicals Bio-based Sizing Agents (Rosin-based, Starch-based) Eco-friendly Wet & Dry Strength Resins (ISCC-certified) Natural Optical Brightening Agents (OBA) Bio-based Coating Binders and Latices

Process & Efficiency Chemicals Green Retention & Drainage Aids Bio-degradable Defoamers and Antifoams Non-toxic Biocides and Slime Control Agents Organic Chelating & Sequestering Agents

Pulping & Sustainable Bleaching Agents Enzymatic De-inking and Pulping Solutions Hydrogen Peroxide (Low Carbon Footprint) Oxygen and Ozone-based Bleaching Systems Total Chlorine Free (TCF) Chemical Suites





By Raw Material & Feedstock Origin

Plant-based Polysaccharides Cationic and Modified Starches Cellulose Derivatives (CMC, Nanocellulose) Chitosan and Guar Gum Derivatives

Lipid & Resin-based Feedstocks Tall Oil Fatty Acids (TOFA) Vegetable Oil-based Additives Natural Rosins and Terpenes

Microbial & Biotechnological Sources Fungal and Bacterial Enzymes Bio-polymers (PHA/PHB) Fermentation-derived Process Auxiliaries



By End-Use Sector Focus

Food & Beverage Service

E-commerce & Logistics

Personal Care & Healthcare

Institutional & Corporate

By Regional

North America:

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Rest of North America

South America:

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of South America



Europe:

Western Europe

Germany

Italy

France

Netherlands

Spain

Portugal

Belgium

Ireland

UK

Iceland

Switzerland

Poland

Rest of Western Europe

Eastern Europe:

Austria

Russia & Belarus

Türkiye

Albania

Rest of Eastern Europe



Asia Pacific:

China

Taiwan

India

Japan

Australia and New Zealand,

ASEAN Countries (Singapore, Malaysia)

South Korea

Rest of APAC

MEA:

GCC Countries

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates (UAE)

Qatar

Kuwait

Oman

Bahrain

South Africa

Egypt

Rest of MEA

