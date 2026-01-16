1024EX Launches Testnet Beta on January 15, 2026: Prediction Market Meets Onchain Trading

NEW YORK, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 1024EX today announced that the 1024 Testnet Beta is officially live, launching a public testing environment for prediction market onchain trading. The release enables users, traders, and builders to evaluate the full product lifecycle—from market discovery and position management to transparent onchain execution—in a production-like setting.

The 1024 Testnet Beta is built to validate workflow clarity, system reliability, and observable market behavior under real participation conditions. Official access, documentation, and ongoing updates are available at https://www.1024ex.com/.







Launch Snapshot

The 1024 Testnet Beta (1024EX Testnet Beta) is built to validate product experience, market behavior, and trading-flow reliability ahead of future releases.

Key facts

Project: 1024EX

1024EX Release: 1024 Testnet Beta (public testnet)

1024 Testnet Beta (public testnet) Launch date: January 15, 2026

Focus: Prediction Market + onchain trading

Official access: https://www.1024ex.com/



Why 1024EX Launched a Testnet Beta for Prediction Market Onchain Trading

Prediction markets depend on execution quality: how quickly users understand a market, how efficiently they can express a view, and how transparently outcomes are resolved. While onchain trading improves verifiability and auditability, a prediction market product must also meet professional standards for clarity, reliability, and usability—especially in environments where information flow and price discovery evolve rapidly.

With the 1024 Testnet Beta now live, 1024EX is shifting from theoretical design to measurable, real-world testing—prioritizing:

Market clarity: whether users can interpret what a market represents and how it is priced

whether users can interpret what a market represents and how it is priced Trading workflows: position entry, adjustment, and exit through onchain trading flows

position entry, adjustment, and exit through onchain trading flows Market dynamics: price discovery behavior, liquidity response, and participant behavior in live conditions

price discovery behavior, liquidity response, and participant behavior in live conditions Transparency & robustness: observable, auditable actions across the end-to-end user journey

What’s Live in the 1024 Testnet Beta

The 1024 Testnet Beta provides hands-on access to prediction market onchain trading workflows and the broader 1024EX stack.

The Testnet Beta includes:

Live Prediction Markets designed for practical evaluation of prediction market onchain trading flows, including discovery, position management, and market participation.

https://www.1024ex.com/prediction

designed for practical evaluation of flows, including discovery, position management, and market participation. https://www.1024ex.com/prediction 1024Chain — the ecosystem’s first-party Layer-1 blockchain , designed around performance and reliability requirements for financial derivatives and quantitative trading rather than general-purpose compute.

— the ecosystem’s first-party , designed around performance and reliability requirements for financial derivatives and quantitative trading rather than general-purpose compute. 1024EX — the flagship exchange built on 1024Chain, featuring a fully onchain order book and a unified order-book model applied across market types.

https://www.1024ex.com/

— the flagship exchange built on 1024Chain, featuring a and a unified order-book model applied across market types. https://www.1024ex.com/ 1024Quant — an AI-native quantitative execution platform for retail and professional users, focused on making systematic trading workflows more transparent and accessible.

https://www.1024ex.com/strategy

— an AI-native quantitative execution platform for retail and professional users, focused on making systematic trading workflows more transparent and accessible. https://www.1024ex.com/strategy 1024SDK — an integrated toolchain spanning natural language → strategy code → backtesting → deployment, natively connected with 1024Quant and 1024EX to support collaboration, learning, and iterative strategy development.

— an integrated toolchain spanning natural language → strategy code → backtesting → deployment, natively connected with 1024Quant and 1024EX to support collaboration, learning, and iterative strategy development. 1024 Square — a content, community, and competition layer supporting text, short video, and livestream formats, with creator mechanisms intended to reinforce the loop between learning, consensus formation, and trading.

https://www.1024ex.com/square

This Testnet Beta is designed for rigorous validation—prioritizing workflow quality, observable market behavior, and reliability over promotional scale.

Core Positioning: Prediction Market + Onchain Trading

1024EX approaches prediction markets as a serious trading primitive. By combining prediction market mechanics with onchain trading infrastructure, the platform is designed to support:

Transparent price discovery driven by participant behavior and information signals

driven by participant behavior and information signals Verifiable execution and settlement with traceable onchain records

with traceable onchain records Professional-grade trading workflows that remain intuitive without oversimplifying market complexity



The 1024 Testnet Beta launch on January 15, 2026 is the first public milestone to validate this positioning with real users.

Who the 1024EX Testnet Beta Is For

The 1024 Testnet Beta is open to participants who want to evaluate prediction markets delivered through onchain trading flows, including:

Users exploring prediction markets in a transparent, onchain environment

in a transparent, onchain environment Traders and power users focused on execution quality, market structure, and position-management workflows

focused on execution quality, market structure, and position-management workflows Builders and ecosystem contributors observing market behavior and providing structured, reproducible feedback



How to Access, Provide Feedback, and Get Support

Official access & documentation: https://www.1024ex.com/

https://www.1024ex.com/ Prediction markets entry: https://www.1024ex.com/prediction

Feedback is most actionable when it is specific and reproducible. Participants are encouraged to share:

UX friction points (navigation, market clarity, order/position flow issues)

Execution/performance observations (latency, failure cases, edge conditions)

Market-structure feedback (market design clarity and behavior under varying participation levels)



For additional support or coordination, contact contact@1024ex.com.

Important Notes

The 1024 Testnet Beta is a testing environment intended for product validation and feedback.

Testnet assets (if applicable) are for testing purposes only and are not intended to represent real-world value.

Participants should follow official documentation for supported environments and the latest participation guidelines.

About 1024EX

1024EX is building infrastructure for prediction market onchain trading, focusing on transparent execution, verifiable workflows, and market behavior validation. The 1024 Testnet Beta, launched on January 15, 2026, represents the project’s public testing milestone toward broader availability.

1024EX Community Links

For the latest official links and updates, visit: https://www.1024ex.com/

Contact

Email: contact@1024ex.com

Website: https://www.1024ex.com/

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f5203e0c-f318-41ca-879e-f2cb094e0140