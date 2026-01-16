AI Video Analytics Market Set to Hit USD 64.48 Billion by 2035, Driven by Intelligent Surveillance and Real-Time Threat Detection | Research by SNS Insider

Austin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global AI Video Analytics Market size was valued at USD 8.30 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 64.48 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.85% from 2026 to 2035.

The growing need for automated monitoring, real-time danger detection, and intelligent surveillance in both the public and private sectors is driving the growth of the AI video analytics market. The combination of AI, IoT, and cloud platforms with growing use in smart cities, transportation, retail, and industrial applications improves operational efficiency, safety, and decision-making, propelling rapid global market expansion.





Download PDF Sample of AI Video Analytics Market @ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/9396

The U.S. AI Video Analytics Market was valued at USD 2.23 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 16.79 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 22.39%.

The broad use of smart surveillance, sophisticated security systems, AI-powered analytics, and government programs promoting traffic monitoring, public safety, and infrastructure efficiency in the commercial, industrial, and urban sectors are all contributing factors to the growth of the U.S. AI video analytics market.

Segmentation Analysis:

By Application

Security and Surveillance dominated with 35% share in 2025 due to high demand for real-time monitoring, threat detection, and automated incident response in public and private sectors. Traffic and Transportation Management segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 as governments deploy AI-driven traffic monitoring, congestion management, and smart signaling systems.

By Analytics Type

Video Content Analytics dominated with 31% share in 2025 due to its ability to extract actionable insights from video data. Crowd and Behavior Detection segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 as public spaces, events, and transport hubs require AI to monitor crowd density and detect unusual behavior.

By End-User

Government & Public Safety dominated with 29% share in 2025 as agencies extensively use AI for crime prevention, surveillance, traffic monitoring, and emergency response. Retail & E-commerce segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 as AI video analytics helps track customer behavior, optimize store layouts, prevent theft, and improve engagement.

By Component

Software dominated with 51% share in 2025 due to high demand for advanced analytics platforms, machine learning algorithms, and real-time video processing solutions. Services segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 as organizations increasingly require consulting, integration, training, and maintenance for AI video analytics.

By Deployment Mode

Cloud dominated with 59% share in 2025 due to its ability to provide scalable, flexible, and cost-effective infrastructure for video storage, processing, and analytics. The segment is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR from 2026–2035 due to the increasing adoption of AI-driven analytics, smart city initiatives, and real-time surveillance solutions.

If You Need Any Customization on AI Video Analytics Market Report, Inquire Now @ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/9396

Regional Insights:

North America dominated the AI video analytics market with the highest revenue share of about 38% in 2025 due to the presence of advanced digital infrastructure, early adoption of AI technologies, and significant investments in smart surveillance and security solutions.

Asia Pacific is expected to grow at the fastest CAGR of about 24.20% from 2026–2035 as countries invest heavily in smart city projects, urban surveillance, and AI-driven traffic management systems.

Increasing Demand for Intelligent Surveillance and Security Solutions Across Public and Private Sectors to Augment Market Expansion Globally

The government, transportation, and business sectors are adopting AI video analytics because to the increasing demand for real-time monitoring, threat identification, and crime prevention. Automated object detection, facial recognition, and behavioral analysis are made possible by sophisticated machine learning algorithms, which increase security effectiveness. Large-scale events, smart city projects, and growing urbanization all necessitate ongoing surveillance. Monitoring capabilities are further improved by integration with cloud infrastructure, video management systems, and Internet of Things devices. Businesses use AI-driven data to reinforce safety protocols in public, commercial, and industrial settings worldwide, decrease reliance on humans, and speed up response times.

Key Players:

IBM Corporation

Honeywell International Inc.

Cisco Systems, Inc.

Axis Communications AB

Avigilon Corp. (Motorola Solutions)

Hangzhou Hikvision Digital Technology Co. Ltd.

Dahua Technology Co. Ltd.

Genetec Inc.

BriefCam Ltd.

IndigoVision

AxxonSoft

Verint Systems Inc.

Intel Corporation

Hanwha Techwin

VIVOTEK

Verkada

i2v System

Bosch Security Systems

NICE Systems

ObjectVideo Labs, LLC

Recent Developments:

Cisco unveiled AI-powered Webex Contact Center with Webex AI Quality Management and Salesforce, AWS, Epic integrations to improve video quality and analytics.

Genetec launched AI-driven intelligent investigation features in Security Center SaaS, enabling faster video evidence location and contextual activity analysis.

Buy Full Research Report on AI Video Analytics Market 2026-2035 @ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/9396

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

Regulatory & Data Privacy Compliance Metrics – helps you assess how evolving surveillance laws, AI governance frameworks, and data privacy regulations (GDPR, AI Act, regional video surveillance laws) are shaping deployment strategies across key markets.

– helps you assess how evolving surveillance laws, AI governance frameworks, and data privacy regulations (GDPR, AI Act, regional video surveillance laws) are shaping deployment strategies across key markets. Deployment & Capacity Utilization Trends – helps you identify whether AI video analytics infrastructure (edge devices, cloud platforms, data centers) is underutilized or operating at peak capacity, directly influencing solution pricing and investment returns.

– helps you identify whether AI video analytics infrastructure (edge devices, cloud platforms, data centers) is underutilized or operating at peak capacity, directly influencing solution pricing and investment returns. Supply Chain & Hardware Dependency Index – helps you pinpoint risks linked to semiconductor availability, camera hardware sourcing, GPU dependency, and regional manufacturing concentration impacting solution scalability.

– helps you pinpoint risks linked to semiconductor availability, camera hardware sourcing, GPU dependency, and regional manufacturing concentration impacting solution scalability. AI Model Adoption & Accuracy Benchmarks – helps you evaluate the pace of adoption of deep learning, facial recognition, object detection, and behavior analytics models, highlighting gaps and innovation opportunities.

– helps you evaluate the pace of adoption of deep learning, facial recognition, object detection, and behavior analytics models, highlighting gaps and innovation opportunities. Use-Case Penetration Analysis – helps you understand demand intensity across sectors such as smart cities, retail analytics, transportation, BFSI security, healthcare monitoring, and industrial surveillance.

– helps you understand demand intensity across sectors such as smart cities, retail analytics, transportation, BFSI security, healthcare monitoring, and industrial surveillance. Competitive & Strategic Positioning Matrix – helps you gauge the competitive strength of leading AI video analytics providers based on technology maturity, geographic reach, partnerships, solution differentiation, and future growth pipelines.

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.