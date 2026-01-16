Construction permits received for two retail projects developed by companies managed by AB Tewox

Vilnius, Lithuania, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --
Two companies managed by AB Tewox have successfully received construction permits for the development of two new grocery stores in Vilnius and Pabradė. Both projects have already secured long-term lease agreements.
Project details:
- Vilnius: a grocery store with a gross leasable area of ~2,100 sqm will be leased to the supermarket chain Iki. The total investment is projected to be approximately EUR 6 million, with opening planned in the second half of 2026.
- Pabradė: a grocery store with a GLA of ~2,100 sqm will be leased to the supermarket chain Iki. The total investment is projected around EUR 5 million, with opening planned in the second half of 2026.
Contact person for further information:
Paulius Nevinskas
Manager of the Investment Company
paulius.nevinskas@lordslb.lt
https://lordslb.lt/tewox_bonds/