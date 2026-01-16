Immersion Cooling Market Forecast: Projected Growth to $18.07 Billion by 2032 with a 24.89% CAGR

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Immersion Cooling Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The immersion cooling market is revolutionizing enterprise infrastructure strategies, addressing the growing need for sustainable and high-performance computing. As both operational demands and environmental considerations rise, immersion cooling provides a viable solution for enhancing efficiency, reliability, and long-term resilience.
Immersion Cooling Market Snapshot
The market for immersion cooling is set for rapid expansion, with projections indicating growth from USD 3.81 billion in 2025 to USD 4.72 billion in 2026. This growth, characterized by a CAGR of 24.89%, is anticipated to reach a market value of USD 18.07 billion by 2032. Major growth drivers include the adoption of high-density computing, a focus on energy efficiency, and favorable regulatory trends supporting sustainable technology solutions. Data centers aiming to fulfill next-generation computational and sustainability requirements are particularly active in embracing this technology.
Scope & Segmentation
- Component Types: Managed and professional services facilitate custom deployments; modular hardware provides flexibility, and direct-to-chip architecture maximizes technical performance.
- Cooling Technologies: Single-phase and two-phase systems offer advanced fluid dynamics, optimizing operational throughput for critical applications.
- Cooling Capacities: Solutions range from boutique setups for niche environments to midrange and comprehensive systems serving hyperscale computing needs.
- Fluid Types: Includes mineral oil-based fluids, esters, ethers, and fluorocarbons, considered for dielectric strength and thermal performance in varied settings.
- Application Areas: Key sectors include enterprise and colocation data centers, cryptocurrency mining, edge networks, and research clusters in high-performance computing, each with specific requirements.
- Vertical Markets: Industries such as automotive engineering, financial services, academia, energy, public sector, healthcare, telecom, manufacturing, media, and retail utilize immersion cooling to meet regulatory and technical challenges.
- Enterprise Sizes: Large enterprises favor custom solutions with specialized management, while smaller firms opt for turnkey or managed services to simplify adoption.
- Regional Focus: Regions covered include the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, accommodating factors like climate, digitalization levels, and regulatory landscapes.
Key Takeaways for Decision-Makers
- Immersion cooling supports stable operations, managing energy use and safeguarding critical workloads as infrastructure grows more complex.
- AI and advanced analytics are driving a shift from traditional cooling systems to more efficient alternatives.
- Regulatory pressures and sustainability mandates are accelerating the adoption of eco-friendly cooling practices, strengthening compliance and risk management.
- The selection of synthetic fluids influences cost-effectiveness, uptime, and safety, making advanced materials a priority for procurement teams.
- Partnerships among OEMs, integrators, and suppliers simplify deployment and ensure alignment with regulations and performance goals.
- Decentralized and edge computing growth increases the need for scalable cooling systems independent of traditional infrastructure.
Why This Report Matters
- Gain clear, actionable insights into how the immersion cooling market is redefining infrastructure strategies and enterprise opportunities.
- Use detailed segmentation and risk analysis to make informed procurement and deployment decisions across various operational contexts.
- Align sustainability objectives and compliance processes with emerging regulations to build business resilience.
Companies Featured
The key companies profiled in this Immersion Cooling market report include:
- 3M Company
- AMAX Engineering Corporation
- ASA Computers, Inc.
- Asperitas
- Bitfury Group Limited
- Boston Limited
- Boyd Corporation
- DCX INC.
- DUG Technology
- E3 NV, LLC
- Engineered Fluids
- Exxon Mobil Corporation
- FUCHS LUBRICANTS CO.
- Fujitsu Limited
- GIGA-BYTE Technology Co., Ltd.
- Green Revolution Cooling Inc.
- GS Caltex Corporation
- HD Hyundai Oilbank Co., Ltd
- Iceotope Technologies Limited
- JULABO GmbH
- Kaori Heat Treatment Co., Ltd.
- LiquidCool Solutions, Inc.
- LiquidStack Holding B.V.
- Lubrizol Corporation
- MIDAS Immersion Cooling System
- Shell PLC
- SK Enmove Co., Ltd.
- Submer Technologies
- Teimmers
- The Dow Chemical Company
- Wiwynn Corporation
