Exploring New Revenue Models in Autonomous Heavy Vehicles: Software and Service Integration for Fleet Efficiency

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks & Buses Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks and buses market is undergoing remarkable transformation, propelled by advancements in sensing technologies, software innovations, and shifting regulatory frameworks. Industry stakeholders are capitalizing on these advancements to enhance operational efficiencies and develop new commercial models optimized for large-scale fleet operations.

Market Snapshot: Semi-Autonomous & Autonomous Trucks & Buses

The market for semi-autonomous and autonomous trucks and buses is slated for significant growth, expected to reach USD 122.95 billion by 2025 and USD 263.49 billion by 2032, demonstrating a robust compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.50%. This growth is underpinned by rapid investment in automation and electrification, positioning the sector for sustained expansion. Changing operational models and technology adoption, combined with evolving regulatory initiatives across various regions, are offering fleets, OEMs, and technology partners greater opportunities and increased market penetration.

Semi-Autonomous and Autonomous Heavy Vehicles: Scope & Segmentation

Automation Levels: The market encompasses SAE Levels 2 to 5, requiring advanced sensor redundancy, strict functional safety standards, and alignment with global regulatory norms.

The market encompasses SAE Levels 2 to 5, requiring advanced sensor redundancy, strict functional safety standards, and alignment with global regulatory norms. Offering Types: Includes sophisticated hardware such as cameras, GNSS, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, as well as supporting services like consulting, maintenance and upgrade programs, and software for connectivity, perception, mapping, and fleet management.

Includes sophisticated hardware such as cameras, GNSS, LiDAR, radar, and ultrasonic sensors, as well as supporting services like consulting, maintenance and upgrade programs, and software for connectivity, perception, mapping, and fleet management. Vehicle Classes: Focused on city buses, coach buses, and Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks, each with unique sensor architecture, payload management, and user interface requirements.

Focused on city buses, coach buses, and Class 6, 7, and 8 trucks, each with unique sensor architecture, payload management, and user interface requirements. Propulsion Choices: Encompasses diesel, electric, and hybrid powertrains, affecting integration strategies and energy solutions for heavy vehicles.

Encompasses diesel, electric, and hybrid powertrains, affecting integration strategies and energy solutions for heavy vehicles. Applications: Ranges from long-haul transport and urban distribution to municipal transit, school transportation, and port logistics.

Ranges from long-haul transport and urban distribution to municipal transit, school transportation, and port logistics. Deployment Models: Both aftermarket retrofits and OEM-installed platforms are available, influencing warranty terms, certification processes, and integration ease.

Both aftermarket retrofits and OEM-installed platforms are available, influencing warranty terms, certification processes, and integration ease. End User Industries: Includes logistics, defense, mining and construction, in addition to public transportation, each presenting unique procurement and risk management profiles.

Includes logistics, defense, mining and construction, in addition to public transportation, each presenting unique procurement and risk management profiles. Regional Focus: Covers the Americas, EMEA, and Asia-Pacific, providing insights into regional regulatory priorities and infrastructure investments.

Key Takeaways for Senior Decision-Makers

Integrated technology stacks are crucial for reliable, scalable autonomous operations, leveraging advanced sensors and software-driven control systems.

Recurring revenue models are emerging around software updates and continuous value-added services for fleets, shifting value delivery dynamics in the sector.

Regulatory compliance is becoming more stringent as agencies introduce new frameworks, affecting deployment timelines and procurement strategies.

Electrification adds complexity and opportunity, necessitating unique energy management and integration strategies alongside autonomy.

Segmented service models and tailored architectures drive adoption while mitigating risk for diverse operational use-cases.

Diversified supply chains are critical due to trade uncertainties and tariff impacts on sensor and component availability.

Why This Report Matters

Aids executives in benchmarking automation maturity and compliance alignment across crucial segments, supporting informed investment planning.

Provides actionable insights for supply chain structuring and scalable operational strategy within the context of ongoing policy shifts.

Explains regional deployment dynamics, market structures, and strategic levers needed to progress from prototypes to revenue-generating fleet services.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 185 Forecast Period 2026 - 2032 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $136.34 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $263.49 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 11.5% Regions Covered Global



Companies Featured

Ashok Leyland by Hinduja Group

Bell Equipment Limited

BEML Limited

BYD Motors, Inc.

Caterpillar Inc.

Continental AG

Daimler Truck AG

Doosan Corporation

EasyMile SAS

Epiroc AB

GreenPower Motor Company

Higer Bus Company Limited.

Hitachi Ltd.

Hyundai Motor Company

Industrie Macchine Perlini spa by Cangialeoni Group

IRIZAR E-MOBILITY S.L.

Karsan Otomotiv San. ve Tic. A.S.

KNOW-HOW Group

Komatsu Ltd.

Liebherr-International Deutschland GmbH

Mahindra & Mahindra Limited

Navya SA

NFI Group Inc.

Sandvik AB

SANY Group

Scania AB by Volkswagen Group

Scania CV AB

Tata Motors Limited

Volvo Group AB

Xiamen King Long International Trading Co.,Ltd.

Yutong Bus Co., Ltd.

ZF Friedrichshafen AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/bx22c

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment