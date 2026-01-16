MEXC Brings Back Flip Fest Event with 5,000,000 USDT Prize Pool





VICTORIA, Seychelles, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MEXC , the world's fastest-growing digital asset exchange and a pioneer of true zero-fee trading , announced the return of Flip Fest, a card-collecting challenge running from January 15 to February 9, 2026, featuring a 5,000,000 USDT prize pool. The event offers a low-barrier, accessible participation path for both new and existing users, enhances the trading experience through innovative card-collection mechanics, and delivers substantial rewards to participants.

The event's debut edition attracted over 200,000 participants worldwide and distributed the full 5,000,000 USDT prize pool. The top trader earned 12,928 USDT, while 25 participants each secured over 10,000 USDT, and another 123 participants each earned over 5,000 USDT.

This edition of Flip Fest combines daily futures trading with gamified card collection, allowing participants to compete for points and rewards. Upon registration, users receive the first Pocket Card instantly, while the second Pocket Card can be unlocked by completing clearly defined trading tasks: new users need to deposit 100 USDT and complete 100 USDT in Futures trading, whereas existing users must trade at least 5,000 USDT. Collecting both Pocket Cards qualifies participants for the daily prize pool of up to 200,000 USDT and allows them to start competing for rewards immediately.

Each day, Community Cards are revealed and combined with users' Pocket Cards to form the best five-card hand, automatically calculated by the system. Power Cards earned through trading milestones allow participants to swap and upgrade cards to earn higher points. Completing daily challenges provides Point Boosters, further increasing points and rewards. By combining card collection, strategic swaps, and bonus points, Flip Fest provides strategic gameplay and opportunities for participants to maximize daily rewards throughout the event.

For full details and to join Flip Fest, please visit the event page on MEXC .

About MEXC

Founded in 2018, MEXC is committed to being "Your Easiest Way to Crypto." Serving over 40 million users across 170+ countries, MEXC is known for its broad selection of trending tokens, everyday airdrop opportunities, and low trading fees. Our user-friendly platform is designed to support both new traders and experienced investors, offering secure and efficient access to digital assets. MEXC prioritizes simplicity and innovation, making crypto trading more accessible and rewarding.

MEXC Official Website ｜ X ｜ Telegram ｜ How to Sign Up on MEXC

Risk Disclaimer:

This content does not constitute investment advice. Given the highly volatile nature of the cryptocurrency market, investors are encouraged to carefully assess market fluctuations, project fundamentals, and potential financial risks before making any trading decisions.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/3dda9c84-1bb1-4ce0-a229-dcba7068b477