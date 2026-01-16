PepperBall Introduces the TAC-PATROL Non-Lethal Launcher at SHOT Show 2026

Lake Forest, IL, USA, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- PepperBall, a global leader in non-lethal solutions for law enforcement agencies, proudly announces the launch of the PepperBall TAC-PATROL launcher. Designed to deliver superior performance in patrol scenarios, the TAC-PATROL delivers high performance in a compact, lightweight solution built specifically for the demands of frontline duty.

Engineered for Law Enforcement

The TAC-PATROL launcher was purpose-built with input from officers in the field. It features an 18cu 4500 psi carbon fiber air system, an upgraded folding stock with a push-button release, metal tool-less tank clamps, and grip frame removal. Additional enhancements include a barrel-mount picatinny rail, silicone-textured grip, variable universal ASA with ON/OFF valve, two-point sling, and a red dot optic, delivering reliable performance at a 100 ft range.

Key Features of the PepperBall TAC-PATROL:

18cu 4500psi Carbon Fiber Air System

Folding Stock with Push-button Release

Red Dot Optic

No Recoil

Metal Tool-less Tank Clamps

Tool-less Grip Frame Removal

Silicon Textured Grip Cover

MIL-STD 1913 and Barrel-mounted Picatinny Rail

Cross-bolt Safety

Two-point Sling

Tailored for Patrol

Across the profession, effective de-escalation consistently centers on creating time, distance, and cover so officers can slow the situation and make better decisions. The TAC-PATROL is built to support that reality in a patrol environment – staged in the vehicle for rapid access, designed to move cleanly in and out of tight spaces, and ready to provide a non-lethal option that helps officers maintain standoff when it matters most.

“Patrol officers asked for a launcher that is lightweight, easy to operate, and uncomplicated to keep in service over time,” said Carl Sims, Senior Director of Training at PepperBall. “The TAC-PATROL delivers that operational practicality and is built to integrate into how patrol actually works, day in and day out,” Sims concluded.

Users can learn more about the PepperBall TAC-PATROL at www.pepperball.com or contact Katherine Riley at kriley@pepperball.com for media inquiries. PepperBall will be featuring the TAC-PATROL and other new products at SHOT Show booth 72205.

About PepperBall

PepperBall is dedicated to creating the highest quality non-lethal law enforcement solutions that de-escalate confrontations, safely change behavior and ultimately save lives. For over two decades, PepperBall has been the trusted non-lethal partner for law enforcement, correctional and military professionals worldwide, and over 20 million PepperBall projectiles have been safely deployed. Based in the US heartland, PepperBall stands behind each product with an industry-leading commitment to training and service. To learn more about PepperBall, users can visit pepperball.com.





