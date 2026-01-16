Carbon Fiber Market Surges with an 14.40% CAGR, Targeting USD 15.30 Billion by 2035 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to recent data from Astute Analytica, the global carbon fiber market was valued at US$ 3.47 billion in 2024 and is estimated to reach a market valuation of US$ 15.30 billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 14.44% during the forecast period 2025–2035.

The future of the carbon fiber market appears exceptionally promising, driven by a growing global demand for materials that are lighter, stronger, and more sustainable. As industries across the board seek to improve efficiency and reduce environmental impact, carbon fiber composites have become a key solution. Their superior strength-to-weight ratio and durability make them indispensable in sectors where performance and sustainability are critical.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/carbon-fiber-market

The electric vehicle sector is also a major catalyst for carbon fiber market growth. Automakers are embedding full-length carbon fiber reinforcements in critical components such as battery enclosures and body-in-white structures. These reinforcements help reduce vehicle weight, which directly translates into sharper range improvements and enhanced energy efficiency. By replacing heavier metals with carbon fiber composites, manufacturers can extend battery life and improve overall vehicle performance.

Growing Demand from Aviation and Aerospace & Defense: Driving Market Growth Forward

The aviation and aerospace & defense sectors are increasingly driving the growth of the carbon fiber market due to the material’s exceptional properties. Carbon fiber’s high strength-to-weight ratio, corrosion resistance, and durability make it an ideal choice for these industries, where performance and reliability are paramount. In aviation, the lightweight nature of carbon fiber components significantly enhances fuel efficiency, resulting in lower operational costs and a reduction in greenhouse gas emissions.

Within aerospace applications, carbon fiber is extensively used in structural components to boost overall performance and safety. Its ability to maintain structural integrity under extreme conditions enables aircraft and spacecraft to achieve higher efficiency and extended lifespans. This translates to improved mission capabilities and reduced maintenance costs, making carbon fiber an indispensable material in aerospace engineering.

The defense sector also relies heavily on carbon fiber for its unique advantages in lightweight armor, ballistic protection, and advanced weaponry systems. By reducing the weight of protective gear and equipment, carbon fiber enhances the mobility and survivability of military personnel without compromising safety. This capability is crucial in modern defense strategies that prioritize rapid deployment and flexibility in diverse combat scenarios.

Intersection of Waste Generation and Recycling Innovation: Transforming Market Dynamics

A significant transformation in the carbon fiber market is unfolding at the intersection of waste generation and recycling innovation. Currently, approximately 30% of all produced carbon fiber ends up as waste, with much of this material being landfilled. This situation presents both an environmental challenge and a promising economic opportunity. The influx of recycled carbon fiber into the supply chain marks a notable shift in the industry’s economics, as recycled materials offer a sustainable and potentially lower-cost alternative to virgin fibers.

The surge in research and development around carbon fiber recycling underscores the market’s commitment to innovation in this space. Academic and industry publications on recycling technologies have skyrocketed, growing from just 23 papers in 2000 to an impressive 1,247 in 2023. This rapid increase reflects intensive efforts to develop efficient, scalable recycling processes that can recover high-quality fibers while minimizing environmental impact. As recycling capabilities improve, companies equipped with advanced technologies stand to gain a competitive edge by securing access to cost-effective feedstock that aligns with increasing regulatory and consumer demands for sustainability.

This evolving landscape is reshaping traditional production economics and fostering new circular economy models within the carbon fiber industry. By integrating recycled fibers into manufacturing processes, companies can reduce reliance on raw materials, lower overall costs, and reduce waste, creating a more sustainable and resilient supply chain.

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) Type Carbon Fiber Continues Its Supremacy

Polyacrylonitrile (PAN) type carbon fiber remains the undisputed leader in the carbon fiber market, commanding a commanding 73.31% market share in 2024. This dominance is fueled by continuous breakthroughs in manufacturing technology and a widening range of industrial applications.

The segment’s impressive compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 11.09% highlights the rapid pace at which PAN carbon fiber is being adopted, especially in cutting-edge sectors such as electric vehicle battery enclosures, hydrogen storage tanks, and the development of next-generation wind turbine blades that exceed 100 meters in length.

The ongoing supremacy of PAN carbon fiber can largely be attributed to recent innovations in precursor technology, which have significantly enhanced production efficiency. These advancements have reduced manufacturing cycle times by 40%, allowing producers to meet growing demand more rapidly while maintaining the material’s renowned mechanical excellence. PAN carbon fibers consistently deliver superior tensile strengths exceeding 4,000 MPa, ensuring they meet the stringent performance requirements of high-stress applications.

As industries continue to push the boundaries of lightweight, high-strength materials, PAN carbon fiber’s combination of reliability, performance, and improved production economics positions it as the material of choice for the future. Its expanding use in emerging technologies underscores its critical role in driving the carbon fiber market forward, further solidifying its dominant position globally.

T300-T700 Modulus Range Captures More Than 50% of Revenue Share

The T300-T700 standard modulus range continues to dominate the carbon fiber market, commanding an impressive 82.05% share in 2024. This overwhelming market presence underscores the range’s exceptional versatility and cost-effectiveness, making it the preferred choice across a wide array of industrial applications. Its broad adaptability allows it to meet the demands of diverse sectors, from aerospace to infrastructure, while maintaining affordability—a key factor driving its sustained success.

Recent manufacturing innovations have played a pivotal role in solidifying the T300-T700 range’s market dominance. Advances in production technology have significantly lowered costs, bringing the price of industrial-grade carbon fiber down to approximately $7 per pound without compromising quality. This cost reduction has made high-performance carbon fiber more accessible to industries that require both durability and economic efficiency.

One of the most notable applications of the T300-T700 range is in critical infrastructure projects. Carbon fiber reinforced polymer (CFRP) wraps made from this modulus range are widely used to reinforce aging concrete structures, effectively extending their service life by up to 50 years. This application not only demonstrates the material’s strength and longevity but also highlights its importance in sustainable construction and maintenance practices. As infrastructure demands grow globally, the T300-T700 modulus range remains central to delivering reliable.

Asia Pacific: the Epicenter of the Global Carbon Fiber Market

The Asia Pacific region stands as the epicenter of the global carbon fiber market, commanding a commanding market share of over 42%. This dominance is driven by the region’s unmatched manufacturing capabilities and strategic integration with key industrial sectors. Within the Asia Pacific, China takes the lead in production, boasting an impressive annual capacity of 160,300 metric tons. Japan and South Korea complement China’s efforts, together forming a powerful triad that supplies critical industries worldwide, including aerospace, automotive, and wind energy.

China’s leadership in carbon fiber production is underpinned by significant investments in automated manufacturing facilities designed to boost efficiency and output. Notably, companies like Jilin Chemical Fiber contribute substantially, producing approximately 35,000 metric tons annually. Despite this large-scale production, China maintains robust domestic consumption, using around 65,000 metric tons to support its growing industrial demands. The country also plays a pivotal role in international trade, exporting about 20,000 metric tons primarily to Southeast Asian nations, while simultaneously importing roughly 50,000 metric tons of high-grade aerospace fibers from Japan.

Top Players in the Global Carbon Fiber Market

Advanced Composites Inc.

BASF SE

Formosa M Co. Ltd

Hexcel Corporation

Mitsubishi Chemical Carbon Fiber & Composites Inc.

Nippon Graphite Fiber Co., Ltd.

SGL Group

Solvay

Teijin Limited

Toray Industries Inc

Zoltek Corporation

Other Prominent players

Market Segmentation Overview:

By Precursor Type

PAN Type Carbon Fibre

Pitch Type Carbon Fibre

By Tow Size

1-12 k

24-48 k

>48 k

By Modules

Standard Modulus (T300 -T700)

Intermediate Modulus (T800-T1100)

High Modulus (M35-M60)

By End User

Aerospace & Defence

Civil wide body



Civil narrow body



EVtol/drones



Military



Other



Automotive

Super cars



Premium vehicles (gasoline)



Electric vehicles (EVs)



Pressure vessels / Hydrogen storage

CNG



Hydrogen storage Automotive



Hydrogen storage Aerospace



Hydrogen storage Ground



Hydrogen storage Rail



Pressure vessels / Hydrogen storage

CNG



Hydrogen storage Automotive



Hydrogen storage Aerospace



Hydrogen storage Ground



Hydrogen storage Rail



Wind & Energy

Wind on-shore



Wind offshore



Tidal power



Fuel cells



Other



Infrastructure/civil

Buildings



Concrete rebar



Trains



Other



Consumer

Bicycles



Marine



Consumer goods



Other



By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/carbon-fiber-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube