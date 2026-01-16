Female Sterilization Devices Market Forecasts 2025-2036 by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Female Sterilization Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This comprehensive report focuses on permanent interventions blocking fallopian tubes using surgical and non-surgical methods to prevent pregnancy.

While the use of female sterilization devices may remain stable with insignificant changes due to increased access to education and improved income levels globally, the popularity of reversible methods and male sterilization, such as vasectomy, is on the rise. Vasectomy presents no increased risk of ectopic pregnancy in case of failure, contributing to its growing preference. New, low-cost technologies that offer minimal side effects and reduce STD risks could challenge the market for tubal clips and rings, presenting future opportunities.

The report covers 39 countries with color-coded, fully-sourced market models, incorporating epidemiology-based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive Excel deliverable covers aspects such as market size, value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, and company share/rank analysis. Additionally, analyst comments provide qualitative insights to offer context to quantitative data.

Key Inclusions:

Thorough review of key industry trends.

Annualized revenue by segment and market forecasts from 2015-2036.

Detailed data on interventions, units, prices, and market values by segment.

Insights at Global, Regional, and Country Levels:

Global trends with further insights at regional levels, complemented by unique country-specific data.

SWOT analysis for the Female Sterilization Devices market.

Insights into competitive dynamics and trends.

Comprehensive overview of healthcare systems through a Market Access segment, exploring reimbursement policies and regulatory frameworks.

Country-specific healthcare overview.

Reimbursement policies per country.

Regulatory landscape by nation.

Report Scope:

CMO executives needing detailed market knowledge for strategic planning and investments.

Sourcing and procurement executives seeking comprehension of the supply base for supplier management.

Private equity investors requiring market understanding for target valuation.

Reasons to Buy:

Develop licensing strategies through pipeline product review and key company identification.

Create business strategies by understanding market-driving trends.

Enhance revenues through knowledge of key trends, innovative products, and influential companies in the market.

Formulate sales and marketing strategies by analyzing competitive landscape and company market shares.

Identify emerging players to create effective counter-strategies for competitive advantages.

Monitor device sales globally and by country from 2015-2036.

Organize sales and marketing by pinpointing market categories and segments offering optimal opportunities for consolidations, investments, and partnerships.

Companies Featured

Utah Medical Products Inc

Gyrus ACMI Inc

