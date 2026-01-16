Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036 is built to visualize quantitative and qualitative market trends within Anesthesia and Respiratory Devices therapeutic area.



Airway management refers to medical Interventions performed for the prevention or alleviation of any obstruction in the airway. Airway management Interventions are performed to open a pathway for maintaining or re-storing proper gas exchange between a patient's lungs and the atmosphere. This is accomplished with the use of infraglottic device (Endotracheal tubes) or supraglottic device (Laryngeal mask) or surgical method (Tracheostomy). The devices used for airway management are referred as airway management devices.



Airway management tubes (tracheostomy, endotracheal, endobronchial, nasal airway and oral airway tubes) are used for advanced airway management in surgical Interventions requiring routine anesthesia as well as the maintenance of imperiled airways. Surgical Interventions vary from cardiovascular, orthopedic, nervous system, digestive system, urinary system, to ear, nose, throat and cancer related operations. Non-surgical Interventions include the airway management for patients with acute respiratory failure, inadequate oxygenation and intensive care needs.



Intubation accessories (intubation bougies, intubation stylets, endotracheal tube holders, tracheostomy tube holders) are used in conjunction with endotracheal, tracheostomy and endobronchial tubes for advanced airway management in surgical Interventions requiring routine anesthesia as well as the maintenance of imperiled airways.



Each of the covered 39 countries color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insights offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total Interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Airway Management Tubes & Intubation Accessories market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

