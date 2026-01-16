ESG in Snacks and Confectionery Case Study Report 2025: Current and Upcoming Regulations and Geopolitical Tensions That May Affect the Brands Supply Chains and Operations

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Hot Topics Case Study: ESG in Snacks and Confectionery" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Exploring the impact and current events of environmental, social, and governance in the snacks and confectionery sector



This presentation explores the diverse ESG landscape that effects companies trading within the snack and confectionery sector. It delves into current and upcoming regulations and geopolitical tensions that may affect the brands supply chains and operations. Additionally, the report goes into recommendations of how brands may navigate these challenges and how consumers seek more sustainable and ethical products.



Report Scope

Brands must be committed to excelling in ESG and creating initiatives that are actionable and strategic to create new standards in the industry.

Regulation is also a significant factor for snack and confectionery companies; safety and security is paramount for the wellbeing of employees and the supply chains those brands use therefore compliance with ESG initiatives must be transparent and strict.

A lack of compliance can cause consumers to boycott the brand and negatively impact sales.

Key Topics Covered:

Overview of ESG in Snacks and Confectionery

Environmental

Social

Governance

Takeouts

Companies Featured

Mars

Hershey

Cloetta

Ferrero

Want Want China

Kraft Heinz

Mondelez International

Kind

Xampla

Bruized

Remix Snacks

Planet Foods

Nestle

OFI

Krakakoa

Waste Wise Innovation

My MatR

Pepsi

Goodsam

