Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Atherectomy Devices Market Size by Segments, Share, Regulatory, Reimbursement, Interventions and Forecast to 2036" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



Atherectomy Devices Market report is built to visualize quantitative market trends within Cardiovascular Devices therapeutic area.



Atherectomy is a minimally invasive intervention that removes plaque from vessels. Atherectomy is especially valuable in eliminating highly calcified plaque. Atherectomy intervention may be used for coronary and peripheral vessels to open a blockage and restore blood flow. The atherectomy may be combined with angioplasty and stenting.



Coronary Artery Disease (CAD) refers to narrowing of the coronary arteries due to inadequate supply of blood and oxygen to cardiac muscles. Peripheral artery disease (PAD) is characterized by the build-up of atherosclerotic plaque in the lower extremities, which disturbs normal blood flow and can cause nerve and tissue damage. The high prevalence of these disease in the developed countries, and the development of new and improved diagnostic modalities have contributed to increased treatment rates using minimally-invasive techniques, such as angioplasty, stenting, and atherectomy. These interventions have replaced invasive artery bypass surgery as the first line of treatment for patients with PAD.



Each of the covered 39 country's color-coded and fully-sourced market models are equipped with epidemiology based indications with intervention volumes. The interactive excel deliverable covers value, volumes, product usage, average selling prices, market size and company share/rank analysis (wherever available). Moreover, analyst comments with qualitative insight offer context for quantitative data.



Key Inclusions of the market model are:

Currently marketed Atherectomy Devices and evolving competitive landscape:

Insightful review of the key industry trends.

Annualized total Atherectomy Devices market revenue by segment and market outlooks from 2015-2036.

Granular data on total interventions, units, average selling prices and market values by segment.

Global, Regional and Country level market specific insights:

Qualitative market specific information is available with global trends further broken down into regional trends. In addition the analyst analysts provide unique country specific insights on the market.

SWOT analysis for Atherectomy Devices market.

Competitive dynamics insights and trends provided for Atherectomy Devices market.

Drive the understanding of the market by getting the veritable big picture including an overview of the healthcare system. In addition the Market Access segment allows you to delve deeper into market dynamics with information on reimbursement policies and the regulatory landscape.

Country specific overview of the healthcare system.

Country specific reimbursement policies.

Country specific medtech regulatory landscape.

Robust methodologies and sources enable the model to provide extensive and accurate overview of the market. Demand and supply-side primary sources are integrated within the syndicated models, including Key Opinion Leaders. In addition, real world data sources are leveraged to determine market trends; these include government intervention databases, hospital purchasing databases, and proprietary online databases.



Companies covered: Cardiovascular Systems Inc, Boston Scientific Corp, Koninklijke Philips NV, Medtronic Plc, Becton Dickinson and Co, Angiodynamics Inc.



Report Scope



This Market Model gives important, expert insight you won't find in any other source. The model illustrates qualitative and quantitative trends within the specified market.

