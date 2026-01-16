Mining Industry Review, Q3 2025 Report - Macroeconomic Trends, Commodity Trends, Development Projects Update, Capex, Demand Drivers, Regulations

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Mining Quarterly Review - Q3 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The report provides a comprehensive coverage on the global mining industry. It provides commodity trends covering macroeconomic trends, price trends, production, capital expenditure of leading miners, development projects momentum, development projects by commodity, country, company and stage.

The report also includes a demand drivers section providing information on factors that are affecting the global mining industry. It further provides updates on emissions, safety in mining, regulatory, developments in mining for Q3 2025, European Union's industrial production, US' industrial production, China's industrial production growth rate, China's Manufacturing PMI.



Global coal production in Q3 2025 was largely steady driven by strategic acquisitions, improved mine performance, and resilient demand, particularly from thermal power generation. Core Natural Resources led with a 38.8% surge supported by higher-quality West Elk output, while Peabody Energy (1.9%), China Shenhua (2.3%), Yanzhou Coal Mining (4.9%), and Glencore (1.8%, boosted by its EVR acquisition and strong Australian/Canadian operations) posted moderate growth. In contrast, Coal India, China National Coal Group, and PT Bumi Resources recorded declines of 4.1%, 3.1%, and 1.0% respectively due to unfavorable weather conditions.



Similarly, most major iron ore producers also performed well, with Mineral Resources posting a significant 147.6% y-o-y growth, driven by the Onslow ramp-up. This was followed by NMDC (23.3%), ArcelorMittal (19.8%), CSN (4.3%) and Fortescue (4.0%) on the back of operational improvements, while Vale posted a 3.8% rise from Salobo enhancements. In contrast, Rio Tinto (1.4%), and Mitsui (1.0%) delivered marginal gains, and Anglo American recorded the steepest decline of 8.9% due to planned maintenance at Minas Rio.



The report contains an overview of the key commodities in the mining industry including coal, iron ore, copper, gold, nickel, lead, zinc, uranium and lithium.

It provides detailed information on prices, production by country, production by company, development projects update, capital expenditure, and demand drivers.

