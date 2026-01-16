7MM Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis Epidemiology Forecast Report 2024-2034

Dublin, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Epidemiology Forecast to 2034" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides an overview of the risk factors, comorbidities, and the global and historical epidemiological trends for SLE and LN in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).

The report includes a 10-year epidemiology forecast for the diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE and LN. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE and LN are segmented by age and sex. The diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE are also segmented by severity, and the diagnosed prevalent cases of LN are further segmented by class.

This epidemiology forecast for SLE and LN is supported by data obtained from peer-reviewed articles and population-based studies. The forecast methodology was kept consistent across the 7MM to allow for a meaningful comparison of the forecast diagnosed incident and prevalent cases of SLE and LN across these markets.

Reasons to Buy

The Systemic Lupus Erythematosus (SLE) and Lupus Nephritis (LN) series will allow you to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global SLE and LN markets.

Quantify patient populations in the global SLE and LN markets to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for SLE and LN therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand magnitude of the SLE and LN population by age, sex, SLE severity and LN class.

Key Topics Covered

1 Systemic Lupus Erythematosus and Lupus Nephritis: Executive Summary

1.1 Catalyst

1.2 Related Reports

1.3 Upcoming Reports



2 Epidemiology

2.1 Disease background

2.2 Risk factors and comorbidities

2.3 Global and historical trends

2.4 7MM forecast methodology

2.4.1 Sources

2.4.2 Forecast assumptions and methods

2.4.3 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

2.4.4 Forecast assumptions and methods: Diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE by severity

2.4.5 Forecast assumptions and methods: diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

2.4.6 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN by Class

2.5 Epidemiological forecast for diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE (2024-34)

2.5.1 Diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

2.5.2 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

2.5.3 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE

2.5.4 Diagnosed prevalent cases of SLE by severity

2.5.5 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

2.5.6 Age-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

2.5.7 Sex-specific diagnosed prevalent cases of LN

2.5.8 Diagnosed prevalent cases of LN by class

2.6 Discussion

2.6.1 Epidemiological forecast insight

2.6.2 COVID-19 impact

2.6.3 Limitations of the analysis

2.6.4 Strengths of the analysis



3 Appendix



