Global In-Flight Catering Services Market to Worth Over US$ 30.23 Billion by 2033 | Astute Analytica

Chicago, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global in-flight catering services market was valued at 19.52 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$ 30.23 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 5.62% from 2025 to 2033.

The world of in-flight dining is a massive logistical operation, boosted by specific passenger demands and consumption patterns. As of 2025, the numbers behind this industry reveal the extraordinary scale of production and coordination required to serve millions of travelers daily. Emirates Flight Catering, one of the largest global players, produces an average of 220,000 meals every single day.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/request-sample/in-flight-catering-services-market

At Delta Air Lines’ Atlanta hub, the international kitchen prepares more than 24,500 meals daily, while Gategroup’s Hapeville, Georgia, facility produces up to 5,000 meals for international flights each day. On an annual scale, dnata, a global catering giant, produces over 110 million meals, with its Australian operations alone delivering 64 million meals to approximately 250,000 flights each year. In the 2023-24 financial year, dnata’s Australian teams uplifted over 50 million meals, and Gategourmet, the core business of Gategroup, delivers more than 200 million meals annually.

Behind the Scenes: Millions of Meals Prepared Annually for Airline Passengers

The per-minute and single-facility outputs further highlight the complexity of this operation in the In-flight catering services market. Emirates, at its peak, serves a staggering 149 meals every minute. Gategourmet’s unit at São Paulo’s Guarulhos International Airport produces 18,000 meals per day, while American Airlines’ new Dallas-Fort Worth catering facility can prepare up to 15,000 meals daily. Singapore Airlines’ main catering facility at Changi Airport, managed by SATS, produces 19 million in-flight meals annually. Facility capacities are equally impressive, with dnata’s expanded Melbourne facility capable of producing 25 million meals per year, and Emirates’ “Food Point” facility able to produce 30 million annually. Menu variety is wide: Emirates uses a library of 2,200 recipes monthly, Singapore Airlines develops hundreds of new menus each year, and SATS can run 800 to 1,000 different menus in a single day.

In-Flight Catering Trends: Staple Meals Meet Luxury Indulgences

A granular look at what passengers actually eat and drink in-flight delivers a clear view of demand and consumption patterns in the global In-flight catering services market, ranging from everyday staples to luxury items. Emirates serves 6 million kilograms of fresh chicken, 350,000 kilograms of beef, and 266,000 kilograms of Atlantic salmon fillets annually. The airline also utilizes 2.2 million kilograms of potatoes and 1.7 million kilograms of eggs each year, while Gategroup’s Atlanta kitchen alone uses an average of 50 pounds of carrots daily. Premium cabin passengers enjoy even more exclusive offerings: Emirates’ First and Business Class travelers consume 1.2 million beef tenderloin steaks annually, and First Class passengers, who have access to unlimited caviar, consumed 10,350 kilograms of the delicacy in a single year.

Beverage consumption is equally impressive in the In-flight catering services market. Emirates passengers drink 1.2 million liters of orange juice annually and are served from a selection of 2.1 million bottles of wine and champagne each year. The Oneworld Alliance, which includes airlines like Finnair, reported serving about 30 million bottles of wine and 2.5 million bottles of champagne in a year, with Finnair alone serving one million liters of its signature blueberry juice. Hot beverages remain popular, with Emirates passengers utilizing 2.3 million teabags and 70,300 kilograms of ground coffee annually. Accompaniments and snacks are also consumed in vast quantities: 3.1 million kilograms of freshly baked breads and pastries, 40 million pieces of gourmet chocolate, 3.5 million single-serve bottles of olive oil and balsamic vinegar, 14,000 kilograms of Australian Yarra Valley feta cheese, and 22,000 kilograms of Kalamata olives are enjoyed by Emirates travelers each year.

High-Volume, High-Impact: Economy Class Sets the Pace in Airline Catering

Economy class remains the cornerstone of in-flight catering services with over 48% market share, primarily due to the sheer volume of passengers it accommodates on every flight. Wide-body aircraft such as the Airbus A380 or Boeing 777 are typically configured with more than 350 to 450 economy seats, compared to fewer than 100 seats for all premium classes combined. This vast difference in capacity means that, even though the spending per passenger is lower in economy, the total volume of meals and beverages served is immense. On an average long-haul international flight, catering operations will load more than 800 individual meal trays and beverage servings specifically for the economy cabin. Major global airlines report serving more than 80 million meals to their economy class passengers in a single year, underscoring the scale of this operation. Even on routes where meals are not included in the ticket price, the sheer number of passengers purchasing food and beverages ensures that economy class remains the dominant segment by volume.

The logistics behind catering for economy class are staggering in the In-flight catering services market. During peak season, a catering unit for a large airline can assemble more than 60,000 economy meal trays in a single day. While premium meals may be more elaborate, the number of standard economy meals produced by caterers like Gategroup or LSG Sky Chefs can exceed 100,000 units daily at major hubs. Developing a new economy class meal cycle for a global airline involves creating and testing up to 200 different main courses to ensure variety across the network.

Some airlines have introduced pre-order options for up to 15 different special meals in economy, reflecting the diverse needs of this large passenger base. Innovations such as lighter-design meal carts can reduce aircraft weight by 20 kilograms, saving thousands of dollars in fuel annually per aircraft, a significant saving when multiplied across a fleet. Even a simple change, like altering the bread roll served in economy, can have a massive supply chain impact, requiring the sourcing of more than 5 million units for an airline in a year.

International Journeys Drive Multi-Meal Services in the Airline Catering Market

International flights with more than 55% market share are the largest consumers of the in-flight catering services market, primarily due to their extended duration and the need to deliver multiple meal services to ensure passenger comfort. Flights lasting over six hours typically require at least one, and often two or three, full meal services to meet basic needs and expectations. Unlike short domestic flights, where a beverage and a small snack suffice, long-haul international travel spans multiple traditional mealtimes, making comprehensive catering essential. The competitive landscape for international routes is fierce, and full-service carriers use high-quality catering as a key differentiator to attract and retain customers, especially in lucrative premium cabins. For example, an ultra-long-haul flight such as Singapore to New York (over 18 hours) involves a catering load of up to four separate services: dinner, breakfast, and two substantial snack services.

In-Flight Catering Services Market Major Players:

gategroup Holding AG

LSG Group (LSG Sky Chefs)

dnata (Dubai National Air Transport Association)

Emirates Flight Catering

Do & Co AG

SATS Ltd.

Newrest Group

Flying Food Group

Journey Group Plc (Air Fayre, e.g.)

Other Prominent Players

Key Market Segmentation:

By Aircraft Seating Class

Economy Class

Premium Economy

Business Class

First Class

By Flight Type / Carrier

Full-Service Carriers (FSCs)

Low-Cost Carriers (LCCs)

By Catering Type

Classic Catering

Retail‑On‑Board

By Food Type

Meals

Bakery and Confectionary

Beverages

Convenience

Snacks

Others

By Flight Category

Domestic Flights

International Flights

By Region

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East and Africa

South America

For more information about this report visit: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/industry-report/in-flight-catering-services-market

About Astute Analytica

Astute Analytica is a global market research and advisory firm providing data-driven insights across industries such as technology, healthcare, chemicals, semiconductors, FMCG, and more. We publish multiple reports daily, equipping businesses with the intelligence they need to navigate market trends, emerging opportunities, competitive landscapes, and technological advancements.

With a team of experienced business analysts, economists, and industry experts, we deliver accurate, in-depth, and actionable research tailored to meet the strategic needs of our clients. At Astute Analytica, our clients come first, and we are committed to delivering cost-effective, high-value research solutions that drive success in an evolving marketplace.

Contact Us:

Astute Analytica

Phone: +1-888 429 6757 (US Toll Free); +91-0120- 4483891 (Rest of the World)

For Sales Enquiries: sales@astuteanalytica.com

Website: https://www.astuteanalytica.com/

Follow us on: LinkedIn | Twitter | YouTube