Contact Lens Market Size to Hit USD 26.64 Billion by 2033, Driven by Rising Vision Care Awareness and Technological Advancements – SNS Insider

Austin, Texas, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Contact Lens Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, the Global Contact Lens Market was valued at USD 18.88 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 26.64 billion by 2033, expanding at a CAGR of 4.42% during the forecast period of 2026–2033. Market growth is primarily driven by the rising incidence of myopia and other vision disorders, increasing awareness of eye health, and growing preference for contact lenses over traditional eyewear due to convenience and aesthetics. Advancements in silicone hydrogel materials, daily disposable lenses, and enhanced oxygen permeability are further strengthening market adoption.





Get a Sample Report of Contact Lens Market: https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/8566

The U.S. Contact Lens Market leads North America, with a valuation of USD 5.02 billion in 2025 and is expected to reach USD 6.83 billion by 2033, growing at a CAGR of 3.96%. High consumer awareness, strong presence of leading manufacturers, widespread access to optometric care, and rapid uptake of premium and specialty lenses, including toric and multifocal lenses, are supporting steady market expansion.

Rising Global Myopia Prevalence and Vision Correction Needs to Drive Market Growth Globally

The market for contact lenses is mostly driven by the increasing incidence of myopia. Over 2.6 billion individuals globally will have myopia by 2025, therefore there is a substantial need for preventative and corrective measures. Over 73% of lens usage globally is made up of soft, silicone hydrogel contact lenses, which are the most popular type for refractive correction. This need is further increased by younger consumers, lifestyle-driven preferences, and ongoing advancements in the field of sophisticated lens materials (for better comfort).

High Risk of Eye Infections and Discomfort from Improper Lens May Hinder Market Expansion Globally

One of the main barriers to the contact lens industry is the possibility of eye infections and discomfort. Microbial keratitis is an eye infection that affects about 1 in 500 contact lens wearers annually. Another factor contributing to that risk is the use of overnight lenses and poor hygiene. Additionally, it has been noted that 20% of new users stop wearing contact lenses during the first year due to problems with comfort, dryness, or safety.

Major Players Analysis Listed in the Contact Lens Market Report are

Johnson & Johnson Vision

Alcon

CooperVision

Bausch + Lomb

Hoya Corporation

Carl Zeiss Meditec AG

Seed Co., Ltd.

Contamac Ltd.

Essilor International S.A.

Novartis AG

STAAR Surgical Company

SynergEyes, Inc.

X-Cel Specialty Contacts

Valeant Pharmaceuticals (Vision division)

Medennium

UltraVision CLPL

Menicon Co., Ltd.

The Cooper Companies

Contamac

ZEISS International

Contact Lens Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 18.88 Billion Market Size by 2033 USD 26.64 Billion CAGR CAGR of 4.42% From 2026 to 2033 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2033 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Product Type (Soft Contact Lenses, Gas Permeable Lenses, Scleral Lenses, Hybrid Lenses, Others)

• By Design (Spherical, Toric, Multifocal, Others)

• By Material (Hydrogel, Silicone Hydrogel, PMMA, Others)

• By Usage (Daily Disposable, Weekly Replacement, Monthly Replacement, Conventional)

• By Application (Corrective, Cosmetic & Aesthetic, Prosthetic, Therapeutic)

• By Distribution Channel (Optical Stores, Hospitals & Clinics, Online Retail, Others) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

Need Any Customization Research on Contact Lens Market, Enquire Now: https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/8566

Segmentation Analysis:

By Material

Silicone hydrogel dominates the contact lenses market with a 65.38% share in 2025E, driven by its superior oxygen permeability, enhanced comfort, and reduced risk of eye irritation compared to traditional materials. PMMA is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.11%, supported by its durability, optical clarity, and increasing use in specialty and rigid lens applications where precision vision correction is required.

By Product Type

Soft contact lenses lead the market with a 72.45% share in 2025E, primarily due to their ease of use, immediate comfort, and widespread availability for corrective and cosmetic purposes. Scleral lenses are growing at the highest CAGR of 5.36%, driven by increasing diagnosis of complex corneal disorders, dry eye syndrome, and keratoconus, where scleral lenses offer superior comfort and vision stability.

By Design

Spherical lenses account for 58.27% of the market in 2025E, supported by their effectiveness in correcting common refractive errors such as myopia and hyperopia and their affordability compared to advanced designs. Multifocal lenses are expanding at a CAGR of 5.14%, fueled by the growing aging population, rising cases of presbyopia, and increasing preference for lenses that eliminate dependency on reading glasses.

By Usage

Daily disposable lenses represent 45.19% of the market value in 2025E, driven by heightened hygiene awareness, convenience, and reduced risk of infections. Daily disposables are expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.07%, supported by rising disposable incomes, premium product adoption, and recommendations from eye care professionals emphasizing eye safety.

By Application

Corrective lenses dominate the application segment with over 68.11% share in 2025E, driven by the increasing global prevalence of vision impairment, extended digital device usage, and rising demand for effective vision correction solutions. Cosmetic and aesthetic lenses are growing at a CAGR of 5.39%, supported by fashion trends, social media influence, and increasing acceptance of colored and enhancement lenses among younger consumers.

By Distribution Channel

Optical stores hold the largest market share at 41.82% in 2025E, driven by professional eye examinations, personalized fitting services, and consumer trust in offline retail channels. Online retail is expanding at a CAGR of 5.43%, supported by growing e-commerce penetration, competitive pricing, subscription-based lens delivery models, and convenience-driven purchasing behavior, especially among repeat users.

Regional Insights:

North America leads the global contact lens market with a 37.84% share in 2025, supported by over 45 million wearers. Nearly 32 million users are located in the U.S., fueled by high adoption rates of silicone material hydrogel and daily disposables.

The Asia Pacific contact lens market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.31%, making it the fastest-growing region worldwide. Growing online retail fraternity and popularity of cosmetic lenses also contribute to the fast growth of market.

Recent Developments:

In June 2025 , Johnson & Johnson Vision launched ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM, the first daily disposable contact lens addressing both presbyopia and astigmatism.

, Johnson & Johnson Vision launched ACUVUE OASYS MAX 1-Day MULTIFOCAL for ASTIGMATISM, the first daily disposable contact lens addressing both presbyopia and astigmatism. In April 2025, Alcon introduced the PRECISION1 daily disposable campaign in India, India’s first SMARTSURFACE lens with over 80% water content at the surface, targeting active lifestyle wearers.

Purchase Single User PDF of Contact Lens Market Report (20% Discount): https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/8566

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

ADOPTION & USER PENETRATION METRICS – helps you evaluate the global contact lens wearer base, penetration rates among vision correction users, and adoption patterns across different age groups.

– helps you evaluate the global contact lens wearer base, penetration rates among vision correction users, and adoption patterns across different age groups. PRODUCT TYPE & MATERIAL PREFERENCE STATISTICS – helps you understand usage distribution between soft and rigid lenses, daily disposable versus monthly replacement lenses, and silicone hydrogel versus hydrogel materials.

– helps you understand usage distribution between soft and rigid lenses, daily disposable versus monthly replacement lenses, and silicone hydrogel versus hydrogel materials. VISION HEALTH & LIFESTYLE IMPACT INDICATORS – helps you analyze the influence of rising myopia prevalence, growing adoption of lenses for presbyopia and astigmatism, and lifestyle-driven demand for convenient vision correction solutions.

– helps you analyze the influence of rising myopia prevalence, growing adoption of lenses for presbyopia and astigmatism, and lifestyle-driven demand for convenient vision correction solutions. USER COMFORT & DISCONTINUATION RISK METRICS – helps you identify discomfort-related discontinuation rates among new users and assess opportunities for product innovation to improve comfort and retention.

– helps you identify discomfort-related discontinuation rates among new users and assess opportunities for product innovation to improve comfort and retention. DISTRIBUTION CHANNEL & SALES PERFORMANCE ANALYTICS – helps you benchmark online versus offline sales share, optical store contributions, and evolving consumer purchasing behavior across channels.

– helps you benchmark online versus offline sales share, optical store contributions, and evolving consumer purchasing behavior across channels. SUBSCRIPTION & DIRECT-TO-CONSUMER GROWTH TRACKER – helps you evaluate the growth of subscription-based lens delivery models and their impact on repeat purchases and customer loyalty.

Access Complete Report Details of Contact Lens Market Analysis & Outlook: https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/contact-lens-market-8566

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.