AFERIY Unveils Next-Generation Portable Power Station Nomad1800 at CES

Las Vegas, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As the 2026 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) officially opened, AFERIY, an innovative global brand in the portable clean energy sector, unveiled its next-generation portable power station, the Nomad1800, drawing widespread attention from both industry professionals and the media.

Designed for high-frequency power-use scenarios such as outdoor travel, home emergency backup, and disaster preparedness, the Nomad1800 delivers comprehensive upgrades across key dimensions including power output, charging efficiency, battery safety, and long-term reliability. The result is a smarter, more efficient, and more dependable portable power experience.





More Compact Size, Greater Power Output

While maintaining the same battery capacity, the AFERIY Nomad1800 achieves a 50% increase in power output through structural and system-level optimization. The unit now weighs just 11.6 kg, representing a reduction of 1.4 kg—approximately 10% lighter than the previous generation—making the device more compact and easier to carry.

Despite its lighter form factor, the Nomad 1800 delivers a rated AC output of 1800 W with a surge capacity of up to 3600 W. It can reliably power high-demand appliances such as rice cookers, electric kettles, car refrigerators, and induction cooktops, meeting the core energy needs of camping, RV travel, and home emergency scenarios.

Fast Charging: 0–80% in 36 Minutes

As portable energy applications continue to expand, users are placing increasing emphasis on charging efficiency. The Nomad1800 adopts a hybrid fast-charging solution that supports both AC grid power and solar input, with a maximum input of up to 1500 W. This enables the battery to charge from 0% to 80% in just 36 minutes, significantly reducing waiting time.

This fast-charging capability allows the Nomad1800 to adapt seamlessly to short stops, tight travel schedules, or unexpected power outages, providing users with efficient and predictable energy assurance.

Safe and Durable LiFePO₄ Battery Technology

The Nomad1800 is equipped with a 1024 Wh lithium iron phosphate (LiFePO₄) battery, with cells supplied by EVE Energy. As a leading battery manufacturer, EVE Energy has long served the energy storage and new energy industries, with its cells benefiting from extensive validation in terms of consistency, safety, and reliability. Compared with conventional ternary lithium batteries, LiFePO₄ batteries offer superior safety, thermal stability, and cycle life, making them particularly well suited for high-frequency use and long-term energy storage.

In terms of longevity, the Nomad1800 retains over 80% of its usable capacity after more than 4,000 charge and discharge cycles, significantly extending the product’s practical lifespan and delivering stable, predictable long-term energy performance.

In addition, the unit features an intelligent Battery Management System (BMS) that continuously monitors and precisely manages key parameters such as voltage, current, and temperature. Even under high loads, rapid charging conditions, or complex environments, the system maintains stable and safe operation.

Industry-Leading Seven-Year Warranty

AFERIY places strong emphasis on long-term reliability and after-sales experience, offering the Nomad1800 an industry-leading warranty of up to seven years, covering core power components and critical systems. This warranty period ranks among the highest in the portable power station category.

Through this extended service commitment, AFERIY demonstrates strong confidence in the product’s quality, safety, and durability, effectively reducing long-term usage concerns for users and positioning the Nomad1800 as a dependable long-term portable energy solution.

Comprehensive Power Protection

The Nomad1800 is equipped with a wide range of output interfaces, including AC, USB-A, USB-C, DC, and car charging ports, enabling simultaneous power supply to multiple devices and accommodating diverse energy needs.

The unit also supports UPS (Uninterruptible Power Supply) functionality, switching within 10 milliseconds in the event of a grid power interruption, effectively protecting sensitive equipment such as computers, routers, and lighting systems.

In terms of user experience, the Nomad1800 operates at noise levels below 30 dB under low-load conditions, making it suitable for nighttime camping and indoor emergency use where quiet operation is essential.

Additionally, the device features built-in LED lighting and an SOS flashing mode, providing added safety support for outdoor activities and emergency situations.

Expandable Capacity Up to 5120 Wh

AFERIY announced that an expandable version of the Nomad1800 will be officially launched in the first half of 2026. Through parallel expansion, the total capacity can be increased to up to 5120 Wh, offering ample energy support for extended camping trips, RV living, and multi-day emergency backup scenarios.

This scalable design gives the Nomad1800 greater flexibility between portable use and long-duration power demands, further broadening its application range.

A Portable Energy Solution Designed for Real-World Use

Overall, the Nomad1800 is not merely a product defined by specifications, but a systemically optimized portable power solution built around real-world usage scenarios. By enhancing power performance, charging efficiency, battery safety, expandability, and long-term service, it demonstrates a well-balanced combination of performance and reliability.

Whether for outdoor exploration, mobile lifestyles, home emergency preparedness, or professional backup power needs, the Nomad1800 delivers a comprehensive and dependable energy solution

The Nomad1800 is currently available in the United States and Japan, with planned launches in the United Kingdom, France, and Germany by the end of January.

For more information, please visit the AFERIY official website or AFERIY on Amazon.

About AFERIY

AFERIY is a global brand focused on portable energy storage and clean energy solutions. Its product portfolio includes portable power stations and solar-related products. AFERIY is committed to providing efficient, safe, and reliable energy support for outdoor activities, home emergency use, and professional applications, while continuously promoting the adoption and sustainable use of clean energy in everyday life.



