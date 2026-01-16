Summit Royalties Announces Trading on the OTCQB Venture Market and Participation in TSXV Bell Opening Ceremony

TORONTO, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM, OTCQB: SUMMF) (the "Corporation" or "Summit") is pleased to announce that its common shares have commenced trading on the OTCQB® Venture Market (the "OTCQB") in the United States under the ticker symbol "SUMMF", effective January 16, 2026. Summit's common shares will continue to trade on the TSX Venture Exchange under the ticker symbol "SUM".

The OTCQB listing is intended to increase visibility and accessibility for U.S. investors and provide a seamless trading experience for shareholders. No new common shares were issued in connection with the OTCQB listing.

Summit also reports that on Thursday, January 15, 2026, Drew Clark, President and Chief Executive Officer, and members of the executive management team and board opened the market to celebrate Summit's recent listing on the TSX Venture Exchange.

OTCQB information

The OTCQB® Venture Market is for entrepreneurial and development stage U.S. and international companies. Companies are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process. Investors can find real-time quotes and market information for the Company on the OTC Markets website.

About Summit Royalties Ltd.

Summit Royalties Ltd. is a precious metals royalty and streaming company. Its current portfolio is anchored by cash-flowing production with additional royalties on advanced development- and exploration-stage properties. Summit intends to become the fastest growing royalty and streaming company by executing actionable, accretive acquisitions that increase production and drive cash flow growth. The Corporation has no debt and has sufficient cash on hand for future acquisitions. The Corporation's registered office is located at One First Canadian Place, Suite 3400, Toronto, ON, M5X 1A4.

