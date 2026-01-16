Wood Coatings Market Size to Reach 4.23Mn Tons in 2031: 2026 Mordor Intelligence Report

Hyderabad, India, Jan. 16, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global wood coatings market is estimated at 3.54 million tons in 2026, and is forecasted to reach 4.23 million tons by 2031, reflecting a CAGR of 3.61%. Polyurethane systems continue to dominate due to their durability and finish quality, particularly in furniture and interior applications. At the same time, producers are responding to volatile raw-material costs, including titanium dioxide, by adjusting formulations and strengthening regional supply chains. Increased industry consolidation alongside innovation in bio-based additives is intensifying competition while steadily raising product performance standards.

Key Dynamics of the Wood Coatings Market

Increasing Use of Wood in European Multi-Family Housing

Wood-based construction is expanding in Europe as developers focus on sustainable building practices. This shift is creating demand for specialized coatings that protect structural timber from moisture, wear, and fire risks. Suppliers capable of meeting strict performance and safety expectations are finding new opportunities within this evolving segment.

Rising Demand for High-End Interior Finishes in North America

North American homeowners are increasingly investing in interior upgrades that combine aesthetics with performance. Coatings that enhance natural wood appearance while offering added protection are gaining traction. This preference supports premium product lines and encourages the use of advanced technologies to differentiate finishes.

Growth of Modular and Flat-Pack Furniture in Asia-Pacific

Fast-paced urban living and smaller homes are accelerating the adoption of modular and ready-to-assemble furniture across key Asian markets. This trend favors wood coatings that dry quickly and deliver durable, scratch-resistant finishes on engineered wood surfaces. As a result, suppliers offering adaptable, high-throughput solutions are strengthening their presence in the region.

Wood Coatings Market Segmentation Highlights

By Resin Type

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Nitrocellulose

Polyester

Others

By Technology

Water-borne

Solvent-borne

UV-cured

Powder coatings

By Application

Furniture and fixtures

Doors and windows

Cabinets

Other applications, including floors, decks, and molding products

By Geography

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

South Korea

Malaysia

Thailand

Indonesia

Vietnam

Rest of Asia-Pacific

North America

United States

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

United Kingdom

France

Italy

Spain

Nordics

Russia

Rest of Europe

South America

Brazil

Argentina

Colombia

Rest of South America

Middle East and Africa

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

Qatar

South Africa

Nigeria

Egypt

Rest of the Middle East and Africa

Wood Coatings Companies

Akzo Nobel N.V.

Asian Paints

Axalta Coating Systems

Benjamin Moore & Co.

Ceramic Industrial Coatings

Hempel A/S

Jotun

Kansai Nerolac Paints Limited

KAPCI Coating

MAS Paints

National Paints Factories Co. Ltd.

Nippon Paint Holdings Co., Ltd.

PPG Industries Inc.

Ritver

RPM International Inc.

Teknos Group

The Sherwin-Williams Company

